Millville's David Rodriguez hopes physical transformation helps him reach baseball dreams

David Rodriguez’s helmet flew off as he rounded first base.

The Millville High School junior’s line drive got past the diving right fielder and rolled all the way to the fence. Rodriguez had an easy stand-up double in the opening inning of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic against Lenape on April 3.

That’s what his father David thought as he watched the live broadcast from Cancun, Mexico.

Same for the announcers.

“Will they wave him for three?” one asked.

“He is going for three,” two responded in stunned unison as he turned toward third.

The relay throw just beat Rodriguez, but it was off-target and the 6-foot-3 first baseman dove into the bag for the triple. He violently clapped his hands and shouted toward his teammates.

Rodriguez wouldn’t have traded that moment for a 500-foot home run.

Less than a year ago, Rodriguez was considered the king of the long single. He’d rip a ball to the gap but felt fortunate to get to first base.

He weighed 290 pounds.

Now, he’s 215. He’s hitting in the heart of the Thunderbolts’ lineup and chasing his dreams of playing collegiate baseball.

“I just didn’t want to be the big kid anymore,” the 16-year-old said. “I didn’t want to be the big kid that everybody said, 'Oh, you can’t run' or 'He’s out of breath all the time.' I wanted to be fit. I wanted to be athletic. I wanted to give myself a better opportunity (to play in college).”

Rodriguez had always been “the big kid,” but he woke up one morning last April and realized that’s not who he wanted to be anymore.

He approached his head coach Dan Fimiani, and they started talking with assistant Harry Rodriguez (no relation), who’d begun dieting with his wife a few months earlier and dropped 40 pounds.

David and his coaches went to talk to his parents. His father had hoped his son would try losing weight before, but their conversations never went well. So, he and his wife Ruby decided to diet with him.

“He inspired me,” David's dad said. “When I started to drop, I said I got to keep going. He’s out here working as hard as he can. I just get up every day, go to work, come home, do my 2-, 3-mile walk. He’s constantly lifting weights, constantly working out, constantly watching what his intake is. I’m very proud of him. I really am, and it affected the entire family. Everyone sees him like, 'Holy cow, who is this kid? Where’s David at?' ”

The journey was no “cake walk,” as the elder Rodriguez termed it.

“The first week I was shaking,” the young Rodriguez said. “I remember one time I was getting used to the new eating schedule and my body, it was detoxing.”

He ate three meals a day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. He had 4 to 6 ounces of protein and a cup of vegetables every time he ate. He could only have a tablespoon of dressing with salad, and he’d water it down just to spread the flavor around.

A quarter cup of almonds or a tablespoon of peanut butter with his meals helped him get through the day. He drank a gallon of water every 24 hours too.

There were times Rodriguez cheated, but he’d kick himself over it. There were times he wanted to starve himself, but his family and coaches were by his side to remind him he couldn’t do that.

“When this all started it was meal tracking,” Fimiani said. “It was make sure you eat, because he would go through the school day and not eat, and that’s not OK. You have to eat. You have to fuel your machine.”

Rodriguez had doubts, but the words of a college coach he met a year earlier with the rest of the Millville baseball program helped him stay the course.

“Your body is a walking billboard,” the coach said.

The beginning was brutal, but it didn’t take long for Rodriguez to see change.

He had taken a picture with his girlfriend at the beach in 2020, then took another one in the same spot about six weeks into his diet.

“To see the difference in how happy I looked and how amazing it was working, it just felt good,” Rodriguez said. “It felt really good to see that, me in a new body.”

He dropped to 250 pounds by June, 230 by September and reached 215 just as the baseball season was beginning again.

The Thunderbolts took a photo together after the Lenape game. Rodriguez then looked at the one they took a year earlier at the same tournament. He and his teammates were blown away.

“I didn’t notice how miserable being bigger made me,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t want to do things. I was lazy. I’d take the trash bag out and put it in the (bin). You have to get a knife (to poke holes in the bag so it fit the receptacle). The knife was 10 feet away. I would not want to go get that knife. It was 10 feet away.”

Fimiani called Rodriguez the most positive person he ever met, and that was before Rodriguez underwent his personal transformation.

“This young man feels, in his words, better than he’s ever felt, and he did it happily,” Fimiani said. “When he said he struggled, it’s because things are hard. Working out is hard. Goals are hard, but you set goals to reach goals. You don’t set goals to come up short.”

Rodriguez’s goal has always been to play at the next level. Fimiani never questioned he could, but Rodriguez did.

Rodriguez has long been able to put the barrel on the ball. Fimiani remembers last preseason when he kept “hitting and hitting and hitting.” However, he couldn’t capitalize on those shots to the gap.

“He saw a lot of stop signs,” Fimiani said. “… The baseball tools were all there and he just said he felt uncomfortable. He didn’t feel he was getting everything out of himself.”

He’s not getting stop signs anymore.

Rodriguez has been critical to the team’s early success as Millville entered the week No. 9 in the South Jersey Mean 15 rankings . The Bolts’ 3-hole hitter has two knocks in each of the squad’s first four games. He’s 8-for-13 with a team-high 6 runs scored.

A ballplayer that worried about making it 90 feet is scoring on the regular, and his coach believes it’s just the beginning.

“It’s rewarding to watch him watch himself,” Fimiani said. “It’s rewarding to see him pop up on the bases because I know part of him is happy he hit a good ball, and part of him is happy he didn’t struggle doing it. It’s cool to see a kid work so hard and reap the benefits.”

