ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna Says She 'Took a While' to Let A$AP Rocky 'Out of the Friend Zone'

By Jack Irvin
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna is opening up about how her relationship with A$AP Rocky came to be. In a new Vogue cover story published Tuesday, the performer spoke at length about the long road to romance with the 33-year-old rapper, whom she first met in 2012, telling the magazine it takes her some time...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Shops For Baby Books With A$AP Rocky In Cute New Photo

Rihanna’s latest maternity look came in the form of a sunny and sweet yellow dress, perfect for an outing to buy baby books for her upcoming little one!. Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond! The 34-year-old showed off her growing baby bump on Monday as she shopped for baby books, sporting a midi-length yellow maternity dress with 3/4-length sleeves and lacy tiers, matching the look with white sneakers with multiple color designs. The “Umbrella” singer also accessorized her mommy-to-be look with a gold chain necklace, gold bracelets, and gorgeous studs, pinning back a part of her dark-colored, wavy locks to reveal her gorgeous glowing makeup. RiRi’s man, A$AP Rocky, was also spotted nearby, also seeming excited about his soon-to-be-newborn.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Braithwaite
Person
Rihanna
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Mtv#Vogue#Covid
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Brazilian Singer Hospitalized After Holding in Farts Around Her Boyfriend

A Brazilian music star was recently hospitalized with severe stomach pains caused by holding in gas whenever she was with her boyfriend. Singer Pocah, born Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, opened up about the bizarre medical incident to her over 15 million Instagram followers. She explained she was holding in her farts around her partner, Ronan Souza, who hasn't spoken out about the ordeal just yet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Rihanna Shared a Throwback Baby Photo With Her Mother

Rihanna is celebrating her mother's birthday with some wholesome nostalgia. The soon-to-be-mother herself expressed her admiration and love for her mom with an adorable throwback photo on what looks to be her mom's wedding day. In the image, Rih's mom, Monica Braithwaite, wore a white wedding dress with '80s-esque lacy...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump. That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy