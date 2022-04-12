Rihanna Says She 'Took a While' to Let A$AP Rocky 'Out of the Friend Zone'

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.

