Liverpool progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League after a goal fest in their quarter-final second leg against Benfica at Anfield. Ibrahima Konate scored his second goal of the tie to put Liverpool three goals up on aggregate just after the 20 minute mark before Goncalo Ramos fired in an equaliser to send the teams into half-time at 1-1 (4-2agg). Liverpool stepped it up after the restart and seemingly finished off the game hust after the hour mark following a brace from Roberto Firmino to put them four goals clear on aggregate. That comfort began to show as...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO