The Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in a game that has many fun stories to tell. The Canes are two points ahead of the Rangers and no longer have a game in hand. Tonight is the first of two head to head matchups that may decide the division crown. The Rangers do need to win the division outright though, as right now Carolina has the tiebreakers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO