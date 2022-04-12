ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jade Marsh: Murdered woman was 'most amazing' mum to four

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who was murdered by her estranged husband a week after she left him was "the most amazing mum to her...

Killer sent video of dying teenager Kirk Allan to friends

A man who murdered a teenager in his flat and then sent a video to friends boasting about his crime has been jailed for 19 years. Kevin Murray, 34, turned on Kirk Allan, 19, in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, in the early hours of 25 July 2020. A court heard...
Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
Shotton murder trial: Jade Marsh strangled by husband, court told

A jealous husband stabbed his estranged wife before strangling her while her four children slept, a murder trial has been told. Russell Marsh is accused of killing Jade Marsh, 27, at their home in Shotton, Flintshire, last August. Mold Crown Court was told she had ended the relationship a week...
'I saw blood... he continued to just stab Matthew like he was an animal on the floor': Wife tells court how 'smiling neighbour knifed father-of-three to death in parking row'

A heartbroken wife has told a court their neighbour stabbed her husband to death in a parking row 'like he was an animal before he sat on top of him and a lit a triumphant cigarette' outside their Cotswolds home. Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman on their shared...
Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
