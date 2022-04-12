ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lockdown fines mean PM broke the law - Covid bereaved

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has said the Prime Minister being fined...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says it looks like P&O broke the law

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed that P&O Ferries had broken the law by sacking 800 staff with immediate effect via video message and that the government would take legal action. P&O, which is owned by Dubai ports firm DP World,...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Consett publican fined for Covid lockdown breaches

A pub owner has been fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules. Durham County Council took legal action against Anthony Nicholson, owner of Finnians in Consett, for failing to keep customers safe on two separate occasions in June 2021. He was fined £3,000, but appealed against it. However, Peterlee Magistrates'...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson's 'partygate' fine means he should resign, according to Bucks MP

A Buckinghamshire MP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign immediately. The PM has been notified that police intend to issue a fine for his role in the 'partygate' scandal. Mr Johnson has been accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions in place during lockdown and the Prime Minsister's spokesperson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘facing three more Partygate fines’

Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown at parties in Downing Street, according to reports.Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended," an unnamed source close to the investigation told the newspaper.Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian each reported.The reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

Downing Street parties timeline as Johnson and Sunak to be fined

As police announced more fines for breaches of Covid-19 rules at the top of Government, Downing Street revealed that both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are to be handed fixed-penalty notices.The confirmation came amid a police investigation into allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced 30 more fines in relation to Operation Hillman and a No 10 spokeswoman later said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor had been notified that police “intend to issue them with fixed-penalty notices”.Scotland Yard has made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) – up from 20 at...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM and Chancellor apologise over birthday party Covid rules breach

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have both paid fines and apologised for attending Boris Johnson’s birthday bash in Downing Street during Covid restrictions.Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules, but that he “now humbly accepts” he did breach Covid-19 laws.Mr Sunak, meanwhile, said: “I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry.”Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, was also issued with a fine which has been paid.Scotland Yard, according to a statement published...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

