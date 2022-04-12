ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Legalizing medical marijuana gets first public hearing

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-authored bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin will be getting its first public hearing next week, achieving one goal of backers even though the measure will not pass this year.

The Legislature has adjourned and won’t be back until 2023. But the April 20 Senate committee hearing on the medical marijuana bill will give supporters their highest profile chance to make the case for loosening Wisconsin’s marijuana laws. It’s the latest sign of progress for backers of loosening Wisconsin’s marijuana laws.

Thirty-seven states have legalized medical marijuana and 18 have fully legalized it, including Illinois and Michigan.

Nurse from WI
1d ago

What??? Governor Evers tried not long ago to pass recreational marijuana but REPUBLICANS vetoed it so of course it didnt pass. The Legislation adjourned and won't be back till next year. LOL. Wow.

