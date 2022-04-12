ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DMV releases redesigned Golf Wisconsin license plates

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UblFB_0f6srS7A00

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering the new design of the Golf Wisconsin license plate.

The DMV says this plate supports golf in the state through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association (WPGA) Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The plate sports the WPGA logo and the old plates will be discontinued.

According to the DMV, the fees for the Golf Wisconsin special license plate include:

  • $25 contribution to the WPGA Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The donation may be tax deductible.
  • One-time $15 issuance fee.
  • Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.
  • The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax , if applicable).

Golf Wisconsin license plates must be ordered online or by mail. The plates will be mailed to the customer.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Rhode Island Seeks Votes For New License Plate Design

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — The state of Rhode Island needs help choosing a design for its new license plate. Voting is now open for anyone to choose the final design. The current plate is white with a large gray wave. Some of the new designs pay tribute to the current plates, while working in more color. The finalists for the new Rhode Island license plate design (Images via RI DMV) There are five finalists to choose from. Voting runs through March 28. Votes can be cast on the Rhode Island DMV website.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
NBC26

Wisconsin DMV ends extension for drivers ages 60 and older on March 31

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is ending the extension for older drivers to renew their licenses. The DMV had previously extended the deadline during the pandemic to protect higher-risk drivers. Now, the DMV is reminding licensed drivers who are ages 60 and older, and whose...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Dmv#Golf Wisconsin#Wpga Rrb
ABC10

California DMV online drivers license testing is now available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a recent press release, California's Department of Motor Vehicles announced that they will start offering at-home drivers license testing. This does not apply to permit testing. The online knowledge testing process is supposed to, "make things more convenient and more modern for customers and to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBIR

License plate readers are emerging across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may not see it, but it will see you. Or at least, your license plate. Automatic License Plate Readers take photos and then log data about every vehicle they see. People living in the Polo Fields community said it makes them feel safer, but some...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTOV 9

License plate fee increased by Wintersville Council

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Wintersville Council decided at its meeting Thursday to move forward and increase the license plate fee for the village from $5 to $20 - a fee that will impact all drivers. "They had a finance committee meeting, council did before our regular meeting, and it has...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
FloridaDaily

Down Syndrome Specialty License Plates Coming to Florida

In the final days of the now-concluded legislative session, a proposal from state Rep. Daisy Morales, D-Orlando, creating a Down Syndrome Specialty License Plate cleared the Senate without opposition. The Down Syndrome section of the bill directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to develop a Down Syndrome...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NBC 26 WGBA

Imposter call creates panic for MKE business owner

The owner of Milwaukee's Heaven's Table BBQ, Jason Alston, has a lot to stay on top of when it comes to running his restaurant. There are orders to fill and employees to pay. So, when he recently got a suspicious voice message, it got his attention.
Fox5 KVVU

Opportunity Village in Las Vegas unveils charity license plate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers in Nevada have a new option for a design for their license plates, with proceeds benefitting Opportunity Village. The new “LOVE” license plate is available through the Nevada DMV, where vehicle owners can choose a standard or personalized license plate to directly benefit the organization.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorBiscuit

The Ban on Carolina Squat Trucks Extends to Virginia

What do you think when you see a truck or large SUV with the rear end lowered and the front end raised? You might think this modification looks cool and is worth showing off. Many drivers that apply this change to their vehicle also put on cool wheels, lights, loud exhausts, and attractive paint schemes to take these modified models to car shows.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

Green Bay trucking companies save with natural gas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin truckers are dealing with increasing diesel costs, as prices sit almost $2 more per gallon over a year ago. "A lot of times, you have deals with your customers that you don't get paid for 45, 60, maybe 90 days," Contract Transport Services President Curt Reitz said. "But your fuel bill's due this week."
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy