ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

By Associated Press
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MZjp_0f6srRER00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources lacks the inherent authority to regulate PFAS chemicals without established standards.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business.

They allege the DNR has required businesses to remediate PFAS contamination since 2019 without any basis in statute or regulations.

Environmentalists counter that the DNR needs to react quickly to pollution and waiting for lawmakers to approve statutes or rules for every substance increases exposure.

But Bohren said the DNR has to do things in the proper way so everyone has fair notice of what's a hazardous substance and what isn't.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin PFAS standards: Evers lashes out at conservatives

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers lashed out Thursday at conservative members of the Department of Natural Resources policy board for refusing to set limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin's groundwater. The board in February adopted limits for drinking water and surface water but...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oconomowoc, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Pfas#Pollution#Chemicals#Ap#Waukesha County Circuit
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Washington state Gov. Inslee signs bill limiting firearm magazines

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state on Wednesday signed a bill that will ban the sale, manufacturing, importing and distributing of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. "We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the state of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Duluth News Tribune

Wisconsin DNR wants public comments on new walleye plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants anglers to comment now on a new, statewide walleye management plan. The DNR is accepting comments on the draft plan through May 31. The plan will guide all walleye management activities in Wisconsin and outlines present-day goals and management strategies for walleye in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Ohio woman charged, accused of sending racist death threats to Michigan lawmakers

An Ohio woman faces two felony charges after allegedly sending death threats brimming with racism to two Michigan Democratic lawmakers, according to the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.  Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, Ohio, is accused of leaving threatening voicemails for Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, in May 2021 and Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, in June 2021.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Pennsylvania Latest State to Propose PFAS Water Regulations

It is hard to call per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) a category of “emerging” contaminants given the amount of attention PFAS is receiving these days, but the regulation of PFAS throughout the country is certainly still developing. Pennsylvania is the latest jurisdiction to propose drinking water standards for PFAS, with the proposed maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) examined below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy