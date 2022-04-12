ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: 'Left on Tenth,' a funny, poignant, magical memoir

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Esmph_0f6srPSz00

“Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life,” by Delia Ephron (Little, Brown and Company)

After Delia Ephron's husband died, she wrote a New York Times piece about the battle to get her internet service turned back on after Verizon disconnected it along with her late spouse's landline.

The humorous op-ed about Ephron's hellish encounter with the phone company drew plenty of responses, including a sympathetic email from a man she dated briefly in college more than a half century before.

Ephron's late husband, Jerry, a writer like herself, had been her soulmate for more than three decades before he died in 2015 from cancer. Her correspondent, Peter, was a Jungian psychiatrist living in Northern California.

Widowed and both 72, Ephron and her new suitor quickly fall for each other over email, and then in person, as they embark on a late-life journey exploring love, friendship, illness and loss.

The funny, poignant and sometimes magical memoir is an open-eyed look at later life and what Ephron calls the left turns that can be perilous or wonderous.

One perilous turn was the death of Ephron's dog, Honey, her last link to Jerry and their long marriage together.

But there's also plenty of enchantment.

A wonderous turn came as Ephron and her new love watched a solar eclipse in an Oregon field, feeling like members of a cult as they join other people wearing special glasses to protect their eyes. They bought a pingpong table to make Ephron's New York apartment truly theirs.

Facing a possibly fatal cancer changed the way Ephron saw things as she embraced her friendships, from the tall male hairdresser in Rastafarian braids, to a couple in Wales and the young women in California she calls her “friend-daughters.”

Ephron was the second of four girls born to screenwriters. Later a screenwriter, essayist, novelist and playwright herself, Ephron co-wrote the 1998 romantic comedy "You’ve Got Mail,” with her sister Nora. More recently, she published “Siracusa,” a 2017 New York Times bestselling novel about marriage, friendship and deceit.

By the time she met Peter, Ephron had long known she could get the disease that killed Nora in 2012. She got her diagnosis for acute myelogenous leukemia just four months after the couple's first kiss and their bond immediately deepened.

Eventually, Ephron got a bone marrow transplant that gave her a new chance at life.

Once she recovered, Ephron marveled at her good luck.

Luck that her internet broke, that she wrote about it, that Peter read about it and he wrote to her.

Luck that she found the doctor she needed and got her diagnosis and her treatments at the right time.

Then finally what she considered a miraculous comeback from the brink. And get the chance to write again.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Review: 'The Cartographers' explores land of math and magic

“The Cartographers," by Peng Shepherd (William Morrow) Nell Young has lived with maps her entire life, first as the only child of eminent cartographers and later as an expert in cartography herself. Even so, Nell doesn't realize just how magical maps can be until her estranged father dies suddenly in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
DoYouRemember?

Cleavon Little From ‘Blazing Saddles’ Started A Family Before His Death At 53

Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delia Ephron
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Dog#Cancer#New York Times#Jungian
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage explains real reason why National Treasure 3 didn't happen

Nicolas Cage has been doing a lot of self-reflection while promoting his new movie, the meta The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He's addressed that famous 'NOT THE BEES' scene in The Wicker Man remake, and now he's talked about the period of him doing low-budget VoD (video on-demand) movies and why a third National Treasure film never happened despite the box-office success of the first two.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Woody Harrelson’s Wife: Everything To Know About Laura Louie, Plus His Previous Marriage

The Oscar-nominated star has been married twice! Find out all about Laura Louie and Nancy Simon here. Woody Harrelson is the epitome of a television actor making a successful transition to the big screen. The 60-year-old Texas native became a household name in the late 80s with his hilarious turn as the dim-witted, good-natured Woody on the sitcom Cheers before heading off for the movies. It wasn’t long before he was awarded with Oscar nominations for his work in 1997’s The People Vs. Larry Flynt, 2010’s The Messenger and 2018’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. While he may not have taken home the big prize, he certainly cemented himself as an A-list actor. More recently, he can be seen in Solo: A Stars Wars Story and the superhero flick Venom.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Verizon
The Guardian

Our Man in Havana review – Graham Greene classic becomes a clever musical

Though equivocal about many aspects of religion, Graham Greene had nearly supernatural gifts of prophecy as a novelist. The Quiet American (1955) spookily previewed America’s disaster in Vietnam. Three years later, Our Man in Havana, in which an English expat vacuum cleaner salesman in Cuba sells fake secrets to MI6 for cash, was an espionage farce that turned serious with the Iraq “dodgy dossier” and other blurring of fact and fabrication. Greene’s spy fiction heir, John le Carré, so admired Our Man in Havana that he wrote an acknowledged homage in The Tailor of Panama.
MUSIC
ABC News

ABC News

608K+
Followers
147K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy