Hernando deputies search for bank robber

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Brooksville on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is described as a Black clean shaven male carrying a black bag and wearing black pants with a gray hoodie. He's believed to be in his early 20s and is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. at the Cadence Bank located at 14211 Powell Road. Deputies said after the suspect robbed the bank, which was empty of customers, he headed behind the Discovery Point daycare.

The Hernando County School District said five schools in the area went into a "Secure Campus," status amid the investigation, which is different than a full lockdown, but have since resumed normal operations.

"Patrol deputies, with assistance from HCSO drone operators, the K-9 Unit and Aviation conducted a very lengthy and thorough search of the area in hopes of locating the suspect," the sheriff's office said. "Unfortunately, the suspect was not located."

If you have information on the bank robbery or suspect, you're asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS(8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. You may also submit your tip online . Please note, that you will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 cash.