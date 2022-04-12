ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to 43

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA9wu_0f6srM4200

The death toll from landslides and floods that hit the central and southern Philippines after a summer tropical depression unleashed days of pounding rain has risen to at least 43, with 28 others missing, officials said Tuesday.

More than 100 villagers were injured in landslides in the hard-hit city of Baybay in central Leyte province over the weekend and early Monday, officials said. Army, police and other rescuers were struggling with mud and unstable heaps of earth and debris to find the missing villagers.

“We are saddened by this dreadful incident that caused an unfortunate loss of lives and destruction of properties,” said army brigade commander Col. Noel Vestuir, who was helping oversee the search and rescue.

Thirty-six of the dead were recovered from the landslides that hit six Baybay villages, military and local officials said. Seven other people drowned in floodwaters in the central provinces of Samar and Negros Oriental and southern Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental provinces.

More rescuers and heavy equipment, including backhoes, arrived in the landslide-hit villages in Baybay, but continuing rain and muddy ground have hampered the efforts. “The challenge is, it’s continuing to rain and we cannot immediately clear the landslide areas,” Vestuir said.

Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers Monday in flooded central communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.

At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.

The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding Affects over 20,000 Homes in Southern Thailand

Thailand is battered by several days of heavy rainfall and widespread flooding. As a result, thousands of homes are starting to be submerged in the southern parts of the country, including in the provinces of Chumphon, Phatthalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, and Surat Thani. Torrential Rain and Flash Floods. The...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Typhoons#Earthquake#Rescue Team#Extreme Weather#Army Brigade#Baybay#Negros Oriental#Coast Guard
US News and World Report

Tropical Storm Megi Hits Philippines, Leaving at Least 25 Dead

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities said on Monday at least 25 people had died in landslides and floods caused by tropical storm Megi as it hit the eastern and southern coasts of the Southeast Asian country. The storm made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 65 kilometres...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Nearly 60 dead in South Africa floods

The death toll from floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province has climbed to 59, authorities said on Tuesday. - Looting - The disaster management department in KwaZulu-Natal province, of which Durban is the largest city, urged people to stay at home and ordered those residing in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Flooding, mudslides caused by tropical storm Megi kill dozens in the Philippines

At least 25 people were killed in the Philippines after tropical storm Megi triggered severe flooding and landslides, authorities said Monday. Megi hit the eastern and southern coasts, making landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts of up to 49 mph, Reuters reports. It was the first storm to lash the Philippines this year; on average, the country sees about 20 such storms annually.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Army
Science News

Climate change intensified deadly storms in Africa in early 2022

Climate change amped up the rains that pounded southeastern Africa and killed hundreds of people during two powerful storms in early 2022. But a dearth of regional data made it difficult to pinpoint just how large of a role climate change played, scientists said April 11 at a news conference.
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

First 2022 Hurricane Forecast Released

Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting an active Atlantic hurricane season in 2022, citing the likely absence of El Niño as a primary factor. Tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are near their long-term averages, while Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are warmer than their long-term averages. The warmer Caribbean and eastern part of the subtropical Atlantic also favor an active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4

March 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck in central Japan has risen, authorities said on Thursday. The 7.4-magnitude quake shook the country on Wednesday and killed at least four people, officials said. More than 100 people were injured. The earthquake stirred up fears and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Wild flash floods see scores of Alabama motorists rescued from high waters

Heavy rain storms in Alabama caused flash floods that saw emergency services rescue a string of motorists stuck in high water.Birmingham Fire Rescue Crews responded to 20 plus water-related calls throughout the city and performed eight rescues.In one incident a 60-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and after being given CPR was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.“Please avoid travel in downtown Birmingham!” the National Weather Service Birmingham tweeted.“Multiple water rescues, cars swept away in flood waters, roads impassable…flooding reports continue to rush in.”And they added: “Important reminder: Not all rescues are ‘swift’ water...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Heavy Rains Claim 45 Lives in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - At least 45 people were killed after Monday's intensely heavy rainfall in South Africa's eastern coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal flooded settlements, ravaged homes, swept away roads and displaced dozens, officials said on Tuesday. The provincial government, which confirmed the number of dead, said in a statement the...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

608K+
Followers
147K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy