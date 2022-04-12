ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

BAIL REFORM: Paterson Man Wanted On Haledon Warrant Nabbed By Sheriff's Officers, Then Released

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmeeC_0f6srKIa00
Khalif Johnson Photo Credit: PCSO

A Paterson man wanted on an outstanding warrant was busted by Passaic County sheriff’s officers only to be released a short time later under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Khalif Johnson, 21, tried to flee a stop on Hamburg Turnpike near Ratzer Road in Wayne around 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, but officers seized him following a brief struggle, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

They charged Johnson with resisting arrest and issued several motor vehicle summonses before turning him over to Haledon police, who released him pending further court action, the sheriff said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

You hear datt ?
1d ago

don't worry he will only get caught again n released n caught n released n caught n released...WHATS IT GOING TO TAKE...OUR INNOCENT CHILDREN ARE AT RISK BECAUSE OF THESE SO CALLED GANGS DRUG ADDICTS N SELLING THEM ...THIS IS REDICULOUS..I'M READY TO START NEW N LEAVE PATERSON...I'M 54 YRS OLD N ALL I KNOW IS PATERSON..THIS ISN'T FAIR AT ALL

Reply
5
Evelyn T Robinson
1d ago

This is ridiculous! I believe there needed to be an overhaul of the bail system, however, what is oresently taking place is with this so-called "reform" is a JOKE! These folks need to go back to the drawing board. smh😐😐

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Haledon, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Two Nabbed For Cocaine Possession In Westbury

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a warrant search on Long Island. The arrests took place around 7 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Westbury. Following an investigation, narcotics/vice squad detectives searched a home at 9 Clover Lane and recovered quantities of cocaine...
WESTBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Veteran Police Officer Caused Deadly I-81 Crash

A 20-year veteran of a local police force in Pennsylvania caused a deadly crash along Interstate 81 on Monday, Apr. 11, authorities say. The crash happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 65.5, Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. A 2007 Nissan Diesel...
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Women Looking For Any Excuse To Be Pulled Over By Bergen County Officer Going Viral

Women across North Jersey are apparently willing to get themselves into trouble if it means scoring a date with one of River Edge's newest officers. A photo of Domenic Pizzanelli holding a lost dog on the River Edge PBA Local 201's Facebook page has caught the attention of thousands of women, many threatening to run red lights and rob banks just to chat with the officer.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
250K+
Followers
39K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy