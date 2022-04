POMPANO BEACH (CBSMIAMI) — Three people are facing hate crime charges after the Broward State Attorney’s Office says they attacked a man due to his sexual orientation. The State Attorney’s Office says on August 6, 2021, the 31-year-old man, who is not being identified after invoking Marsy’s Law, was beaten so badly he is now permanently blind. Yevhen Makarenko, Oleh Makarenko and Inna Makarenko were all previously charged with attempted murder, burglary battery and kidnapping in relation to the alleged crime. “He said, ‘Oh, now I have a recollection of what happened, and it was this family, and they came and beat me...

