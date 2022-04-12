ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Statler to host 90s Night party featuring Vanilla Ice

fox4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper and Dallas native Vanilla Ice will soon...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 4

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Cruises Around With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West

It is one of the most highly publicized yet clandestine relationships in Hollywood at the moment, but Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance has picked up steam. The unlikely couple took their fans, and the world, by surprise when it was announced that they linked up, but despite opposition, they have been moving forward happily. Although it is unknown when they first began dating, it is clear that at this time, Pete and Kim are quite serious.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Naturi Naughton Shares Photos From Her Star-Studded Wedding—See The Luxe Ceremony!

Congratulations are in order for actress Naturi Naughton! The 'Power' star married music producer Xavier "Two" Lewis in a luxe ceremony in Atlanta over the weekend. The lovely couple met in the spring of 2019 ironically through the 37-year-old’s former tv hubby Omari Hardwick, who stood by Naturi’s side on her special day. The romantic ceremony was held at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta and included over 200 family members and close friends including LaLa Anthony, Angela Yee, as well as The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton who helped the newlyweds celebrate their beautiful day.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanilla Ice
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for ‘Donda’

Kanye “Ye” West was absent from the 2022 Grammys held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but still walked away with two awards. Early in the night, West won in the best melodic rap performance category alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby for “Hurricane.” The category honors a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap. Later, West’s song “Jail” took best rap song, with Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, West and Mark Williams, and Jay-Z sharing the award.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coachella’s 23 greatest hits: From the Tupac hologram to Beyonce’s marching band

For the first time since 2019, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns with a line-up packed full of contemporary music’s best and brightest, from headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd to fiery young upstarts like Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers and Rina Sawayama.We’ve already rounded up the 12 acts you shouldn’t miss if you’re heading to Indio for either Weekend 1 (15-17 April) or Weekend 2 (22-24 April) this year, but now it’s time to look back at previous editions of the festival and the high bar set by the music legends who’ve...
MUSIC
Fox5 KVVU

Vanilla Ice bringing ‘I Love the 90s’ tour to North Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vanilla Ice is set to bring a lineup of 90s hit makers to a park in North Las Vegas in May as part of the “I Love the 90s” tour. According to a news release, featuring Vanilla Ice, the show will additionally host a revolving lineup of 90s artists including Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Young MC and more.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statler Hotel
Dallas Observer

Where and How to Celebrate 4/20 in Dallas

Serious smokers know that the unofficial international holiday of 4/20 is not just another day to smoke weed with your friends. It's way deeper than that. Those who understand that 4/20 is a way to thank the gods for the gift of weed have already started pumping electrolytes into their bodies and stocking up on Chapstick for when the cotton mouth kicks in.
DALLAS, TX
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Cardi B Is Making Her 'Baby Shark' Debut

Cardi B is making a cameo appearance in a new episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show, the children’s animation based on the viral song “Baby Shark.” Her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture will be joining the musician. The rapper will appear on screens as “Sharki...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy