A straphanger told The New York Post he came face to face with the mass shooter who opened fire on a crowded subway Tuesday — and was targeted by the mumbling madman first. Subway rider Fitim Gjeloshi recalled how he was on the Manhattan-bound N train just before 8:30 a.m. in Brooklyn when he noticed the suspect sitting in the corner, muttering to himself.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO