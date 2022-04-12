New Ulm officer accused of sex crimes waives hearing, intends to plead not guilty

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jason Robert Oxley, 38, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to federal drug and gun crimes. According to court documents and statements made in court, from March 2020 until June 2021, Oxley participated in a drug trafficking ring operating in and around St. Albans. Oxley admitted that he obtained methamphetamine and other drugs from two of his co-defendants which he then distributed. Oxley admitted that he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on March 22, 2021 and April 12, 2021. The drug transactions took place at Oxley’s St. Albans residence. Oxley further admitted that on May 21, 2021, he bought a SWD Cobray, Model M11/9, 9mm pistol from a local gun show. Police recovered it the next day after a co-defendant hid it while trying to evade a traffic stop. Oxley is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his three prior felony convictions. He was on parole at the time he committed the charged offenses.

SAINT ALBANS, WV ・ 29 DAYS AGO