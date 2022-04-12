ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

New Ulm officer accused of sex crimes waives hearing, intends to plead not guilty

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Ulm police officer accused of sexual assault has waived a court hearing and intends to plead not guilty to the crimes, according to court records. Eric Gramentz, 42,...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

