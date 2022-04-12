ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla will release a cheaper Model Y with bigger batteries soon

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been pining for a Tesla EV using one of the company's higher-capacity 4680 battery cells, it's finally here — though you'll probably have to wait a short while. Electrek has learned Tesla is selling the Model Y in a new Standard Range AWD variant that uses the 4680 cells...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 37

Kenneth Doran
1d ago

OOooooooooooooowww, bigger batteries, OOOOOooooooowwwwww, does that mean ya get bigger flames after it catches fire?????

Reply(14)
7
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
1d ago

Ok I am ready I got my electrical city /county permits, got my electrician to rewire my garage, I bought the EV charger, I bought a propane generator to run the charger when ice storms or tornadoes tear down power lines, but I have no money 💰 to buy the EV car 🚙 ?

Reply(2)
3
