Tolland PZC to consider changing drive-thru rules

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
TOLLAND — In the hope of attracting more business to town, the Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a proposal that could change regulations on restaurants, coffee shops, banks, pharmacies and other businesses that have a drive-thru window.

The proposed regulations would remove the requirement that drive-thru menus must be 300 feet from any residential structure, and instead stipulate that they must be 150 feet from a residential zone, according to town documents.

The proposal also would add a requirement that drive-thrus comply with the town’s noise ordinance and would clarify allowed locations.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 7 p.m. May 23, both virtually and at the Hicks Municipal Center.

PZC Chairman Andy Powell said today that an ultimate decision on the required distance of drive-thrus could change, depending on the outcome of the public hearing.

If the proposed regulations were adopted, drive-thrus for fast food or “fast casual” restaurants, banks, and pharmacies would be allowed in nearly all of the town’s commercial zones. No new drive-thru restaurants would be allowed in the town’s Village Area, just north of Exit 68 on Route 195, if the proposal were adopted.

DRIVE THRU RULES

WHAT: The Tolland Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on May 23 to discuss proposed regulation changes regarding drive-thrus in town.

CHANGES: Among other things, if adopted the proposed regulations would remove a requirement that drive-thrus be 300 feet away from any residential structure, and instead stipulate that they must be 150 feet away from any residential zone.

Any drive-thru in town would also be required to not be visible from any adjacent residential structure, and must use landscaping or fencing to screen it.

Powell said today that one of the hopes of the regulation changes would be that it might encourage smaller commercial food establishments to open in town.

“We’re just looking at additional options that maybe aren’t chain-related, maybe they’re local,” Powell said, adding that places like smaller local coffee shops with a drive-thru might be valuable to have in town.

Town Planner David Corcoran also said in a memo to the PZC that the proposed regulations would “encourage re-development of smaller vacant commercial properties.”

