Thursday track meet canceled

FILER – The Snake River track and field team ventured east to participate in the Filer Invitational, expecting a chance to compete against Kimberly and other top 3A teams. That plan failed to come to fruition as some of the top 3A teams decided to run elsewhere this week.
BOZEMAN — Montana State rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker was referring to his defending national champion women’s team, but the statement applied to his entire squad. “Winners run with winners,” he said after the Bobcats swept the men’s and women’s championships at the second MSU spring rodeo on Sunday. “When you’re watching somebody perform at their very best time after time in practice, and how hard they work at it, that rubs off and makes everybody better.”
BILLINGS- Malikye Simpson held the top time in the state last year in the 100-meter dash at a blistering 10.68 seconds. He was the favorite to win the state title but got injured before he could compete at the state track and field meet in Missoula. Now recovering from a...
The boys’ prep soccer season is nearing the midpoint with Week 5 for Wyoming high school teams. Every team is on the pitch at least once this week, but that is weather permitting. This is the boys’ schedule for Week 5. Schedules are subject to change. MONDAY, APRIL...
Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mead 16, Lewis and Clark 3: Dayton Wells pitched four innings and got the win and had three RBIs and two runs and the visiting Panthers (9-3, 8-1) beat the Tigers (6-5, 5-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
The Montana High School Association (MHSA) Executive Board approved a reclassification of Bigfork High School from Class B to Class A for athletics at its April 12 meeting. The change will go into effect in the 2023-2024 school year. “People knew it was coming. Our numbers have been going up...
For the first time in three years, the Pasco Invite will be held at Edgar Brown Stadium this Saturday. It’ll be the 59th iteration of this event that was started in 1962. “Back then, my dad (Emerson Morgan) and Ron Wells decided they wanted to start an invite,” said John Morgan, the long-time Pasco coach and administrator who now is the assistant meet director. “Then, John Crawford took it to another level.”
PENDLETON — Chelsie Speer is coming home. The 2001 graduate of Pendleton High School was named the Bucks’ volleyball coach earlier this week, bringing her back to where her coaching career started. “To be honest, it feels comfortable,” Speer said. “I lived in Walla Walla, but I always...
