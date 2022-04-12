Thursday track meet canceled

BOZEMAN — Montana State rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker was referring to his defending national champion women’s team, but the statement applied to his entire squad. “Winners run with winners,” he said after the Bobcats swept the men’s and women’s championships at the second MSU spring rodeo on Sunday. “When you’re watching somebody perform at their very best time after time in practice, and how hard they work at it, that rubs off and makes everybody better.”

