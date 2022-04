BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People are beginning to arrive on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as Black Spring Break and Black Beach Weekend events prepare to happen this weekend. With several events lined up ahead of Friday night’s official kickoff party, authorities are anticipating tens of thousands of people. Promoters for Black Spring Break and Black Beach Weekends, both of which have several events planned in conjunction with one another, say they think this year could see the largest spring break crowds South Mississippi have ever seen.

