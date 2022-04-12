ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

State police head to several locations, including train stations, following NYC subway shooting

By Jenn Brink, Mike Masciadrelli
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a New York City subway station during the morning rush hour.

The Connecticut State Police said they have been monitoring the active investigation in Brooklyn.

At least 16 injured in shooting at Brooklyn subway station

Brian Foley, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said Tuesday morning that troopers are working closely with state, local and federal resources.

“We have Troopers assigned to federal task forces to include New York City,” Foley said. “While there is no specific threat identified in CT, CSP resources have been dispatched to several locations, including train stations in our state, to ensure safety for all passengers.”

The Stamford train station is one of the last stops before New York City. State police troopers were deployed there as well as Bridgeport and New Haven, tasked with looking out for any suspicious behavior and ensuring riders are safe.

“Our heart goes out to the people that are injured in New York. Our police department is in contact with the New York Police Department as well to get more information, to identify the individual that’s involved and see if we can help locate that individual,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

“Brooklyn, New York, right down the street from us. Really glad we are part of a gun task force with New York and the neighboring folks. Really glad that we are working together in close collaboration because that train could have come right up to Connecticut,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

Many riders were still choosing to go into the city as the hunt for the suspect continues. Some riders News 8 spoke with were hearing about it for the first time in that conversation.

The armed troopers patrolling the tracks are from the state police tactical team and caught the attention of riders coming off the train.

“It made me more concerned because it made me feel that there’s something larger going on that we just don’t know about, they are very well armed,” said Leslie Elaw, a train rider and New York native.

Riders were feeling uneasy.

Dontasia Jackson said her family in New York regularly takes the trains in Brooklyn and called them to make sure they were OK. She said she may decrease her train travel, feeling a lot more vulnerable now.

“It’s really scary, like it needs to be known that there needs to be some better safety precautions, something for people at least to make them feel more comfortable that now they can go on the train,” Jackson said.

Foley said state police will continue to follow the incident and be proactive in protecting citizens.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

