HIGHWAY 20 RAMP CLOSED AFTER BEAN TRUCK ROLLOVER

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At about 2:15 p.m. a fire under a semi truck set ablaze hours after the crash between two semi trucks, according to the Kern County Fire Department. As officials tried to move the vehicle, smoke started to flare up and caused a small brush fire, according to CHP officials. The fire department was on the scene in case it flared up again, but it is now classified as under control.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO