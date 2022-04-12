ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Georgia defeats South Carolina 13-9 to take series win

By Laurel Lee Chatham
Red and Black
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs earned a series win over South Carolina with a 13-9 victory in game three at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina. The two teams took the field in front of a crowd of 6,024 attendees Sunday afternoon. Wasting no time at the plate, the...

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
AthlonSports.com

Georgia Football: Bulldogs' 2022 Schedule Analysis

For the first time in 41 years, Georgia will open up a college football season as defending national champions. There will be key personnel losses in 2022, but whether or not that results in losses on the field remains to be seen. If you go by the schedule, it's difficult...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Miles McVay drops top 12 schools

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Sullivan
ClutchPoints

Former Georgia Bulldogs starting QB JT Daniels announces transfer destination

The Georgia Bulldogs had a magical season, going 14-1 while defeating Alabama in the National championship game. Led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs secured their first national title since 1980. However, it’s easy to forget that Bennett didn’t begin the year as Georgia’s starting signal-caller. That title belonged to junior quarterback JT Daniels, who started off the year strong before succumbing to oblique and lat muscle injuries. In Daniels’ absence, Bennett took over and kept the starting job all the way to the title. After the season, Daniels informed the Bulldogs that he would be transferring. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old announced his transfer destination, per Bleacher Report.
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Ice Bears take control of series with game one win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jimmy Poreda made 30 saves, Stepan Timofeyev scored twice as the Knoxville Ice Bears dismantled the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-1 Wednesday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Ice Bears are in control of the best of three series in the first round of the President’s Cup Playoffs. Dino Balsamo […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Nakobe Dean among other former UGA players visit Falcons

The Falcons are geographical neighbors with a football factory 70 miles East of them. Since Kirby Smart took over in Athens, the Dawgs have pumped players into the league as well as anyone. Falcons fans are hungry for the team to finally start taking Georgia players, but in the new regime’s only draft, Atlanta didn’t come away with a single UGA prospect, despite seven being selected.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#College Baseball
WREG

Hardaway adds grad transfer from Georgia Southern

MEMPHIS – To college hoops and with four players already in the portal and three, if you include Jalen Duren, putting their names in the NBA Draft, Tigers coach Penny Hardaway finally filling one of those holes on his roster Tuesday. Hardaway landing a commitment from fifth year senior transfer Elijah McCadden. McCadden comes to […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy