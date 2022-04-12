ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Police: Olympian's mother unintended victim of drug dispute

NBC26
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say the mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian killed by a stray bullet in her Connecticut home was an unintended victim of a drug dispute that erupted into the firing of more than 20 gunshots. Mabel Martinez...

www.nbc26.com

WCVB

'You robbed me' victim's mother says to killer

BOSTON — A man charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday. Tyler Sales was charged in the fatal Oct. 5. 2018, shooting of Raymond Holloway Creighton. As part of the plea agreement, Sales admitted to voluntary manslaughter and will serve at least 23 years in prison on top of a current sentence that runs through next year.
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Father and son arrested after police found drugs in McDonald’s soda

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Teacher and student shot after gunman opens fire outside school in Boston, cops say

A gunman who opened fire outside a Massachusetts school, shooting a teacher and student, is on the loose, according to Boston police. Police said the shooting happened Tuesday, March 15, in the TechBoston Academy parking lot as the teacher and student were getting ready for a school event around 5:40 p.m., according to a news conference. The unidentified suspect fled the scene and no potential motives were specified.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTOP

Prince George’s police ID victim of fatal District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in District Heights, Maryland, as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, of D.C. According to police, around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. While investigating the scene, police said they discovered Morrow “in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.”
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
KEYT

Ventura Police arrest stabbing-victim’s roommate for attempted murder

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The City of Ventura Police Department said on Saturday that officers arrested a 47-year-old Ventura resident for attempted murder charges. On Thursday, March 24, police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing on the 8700 block of Boise St where they found a victim who had three minor stab wounds to her neck, according to the police department.
VENTURA, CA

Community Policy