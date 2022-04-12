Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey . This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice , over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice . Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last season. This season has proved to be just as explosive when it comes to the relationship between Joe and Gia. And it all comes to a head at the reunion.

As reported by Page Six , Joe ended up storming off the stage after a discussion about his tension with Gia . It is unclear if Gia was present, but she reportedly was not there for the taping. Apparently, Joe was “so upset over the family drama with Gia.” When he took off, he stated, “I quit. It’s not worth it. This is my family. I’m done!” A source shared that host Andy Cohen implored Teresa Giudice to go after her brother. Andy allegedly pleaded, “Go get your brother. We cannot have him quitting the show. Go get him.”

The insider also claimed that Tre did go and talk to him offstage. No word on whether or not it was filmed but an insider said that Joe didn’t actually quit the show. Multiple sources stated that Gia didn’t film for the reunion, despite having her own confessionals this season. Bravo hasn’t commented on the claims.

Joe and Gia have been at odds since Gia confronted her uncle about being “disrespectful” towards her father. Gia, who is now 21, wasn’t about to let Joe squash her opinion on the matter. During a tense interaction on one episode, Gia told her uncle, “I’m an adult now too, so you can talk to me like one, cause I’m done with you being disrespectful.”

Despite Joe’s harsh words, it sounds like he’s trying to protect Gia from the drama of the show . After seeing Gia get into a spat with cast member Margaret Josephs , Joe explained, “I think she’s just too young right now to get involved. I just want her to go be happy, be a [then-20-year-old] and just go enjoy her life. She’s been through enough sh-t in her life. Just don’t get involved in this stuff.”

As for the details of Joe’s blow up at the reunion, Kim DePaola is confirming what sources have said. On an episode of the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef , Kim echoed the rumors. Kim, who still has connections to Teresa , said, “I heard it was ugly. Like, really bad. Really bad. Joe Gorga is really over it. He just really is over it.” She also added that Andy was worried enough to say, “‘We can’t lose this guy.’” Even Marge recently teased the outburst and said that viewers will be “shocked to know who it is.” I guess we have our answer!

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK MADE JOE STORM OFF STAGE? DO YOU THINK GIA HAS A RIGHT TO BE MAD AT HIM? IS JOE OVERSTEPPING HIS BOUNDS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea .