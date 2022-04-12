ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2BwL_0f6so0L000

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey . This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice , over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice . Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last season. This season has proved to be just as explosive when it comes to the relationship between Joe and Gia. And it all comes to a head at the reunion.

As reported by Page Six , Joe ended up storming off the stage after a discussion about his tension with Gia . It is unclear if Gia was present, but she reportedly was not there for the taping. Apparently, Joe was “so upset over the family drama with Gia.” When he took off, he stated, “I quit. It’s not worth it. This is my family. I’m done!” A source shared that host Andy Cohen implored Teresa Giudice to go after her brother. Andy allegedly pleaded, “Go get your brother. We cannot have him quitting the show. Go get him.”

RELATED: Joe Gorga Says Gia Giudice Is “Just Too Young” To Be Involved In Drama On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

The insider also claimed that Tre did go and talk to him offstage. No word on whether or not it was filmed but an insider said that Joe didn’t actually quit the show. Multiple sources stated that Gia didn’t film for the reunion, despite having her own confessionals this season. Bravo hasn’t commented on the claims.

Joe and Gia have been at odds since Gia confronted her uncle about being “disrespectful” towards her father. Gia, who is now 21, wasn’t about to let Joe squash her opinion on the matter. During a tense interaction on one episode, Gia told her uncle, “I’m an adult now too, so you can talk to me like one, cause I’m done with you being disrespectful.”

RELATED: Margaret Josephs Says “It Was Rough” Watching Gia Giudice Argue With Joe Gorga; Andy Cohen Says “It’s A Tough Situation”

Despite Joe’s harsh words, it sounds like he’s trying to protect Gia from the drama of the show . After seeing Gia get into a spat with cast member Margaret Josephs , Joe explained, “I think she’s just too young right now to get involved. I just want her to go be happy, be a [then-20-year-old] and just go enjoy her life. She’s been through enough sh-t in her life. Just don’t get involved in this stuff.”

As for the details of Joe’s blow up at the reunion, Kim DePaola is confirming what sources have said. On an episode of the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef , Kim echoed the rumors. Kim, who still has connections to Teresa , said, “I heard it was ugly. Like, really bad. Really bad. Joe Gorga is really over it. He just really is over it.” She also added that Andy was worried enough to say, “‘We can’t lose this guy.’” Even Marge recently teased the outburst and said that viewers will be “shocked to know who it is.” I guess we have our answer!

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK MADE JOE STORM OFF STAGE? DO YOU THINK GIA HAS A RIGHT TO BE MAD AT HIM? IS JOE OVERSTEPPING HIS BOUNDS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 72

Cindy Goodreau
1d ago

Gia shouldnt be on the show going tif for tat with her uncle. there needs to be a line of respect. 21 yrs old , get the time in for wisdom.

Reply(1)
89
Virginia
1d ago

so Gia how about some respect for your uncle! I don't think your mother needs your help. she's pretty good at flipping tables!. just stick with being a college student. it's admirable that you are in your father's corner but uncle Joe needs respect as well

Reply
59
Pamela Rose
1d ago

Gia is not a housewife and she has no business being on the show. I don’t care whose daughter she is what goes on between the adults on the show it’s none of her business if she has a problem with her uncle then she should just talk to him privately

Reply
35
Related
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery

No one explodes at a reunion quite like Teresa Giudice, that’s just a fact of life. Since Season 1 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s taken on Danielle Staub, members of her own family, and anyone else who questions her loyalty. Hey, she’s the one who pushed Andy Cohen back into his chair before […] The post Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CinemaBlend

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Responds To Complaints That She Never Has A ‘Storyline’ During A Season

The concept of having a “storyline” is a pretty big deal in terms of the Real Housewives franchise. Either a castmate is in the thick of the season’s drama (like what went down between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice) they’re doing nothing in particular, and the latter of which is usually the kiss of death for their future on a spinoff. Lately, New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga has responded to complaints that she in fact has never had a “storyline” in all her eleven seasons on the show.
TV SHOWS
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals How She Found Out Co-Stars Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Had Divorced

The Vanderpump Rules fanbase is still reeling a bit from the breakup news. regarding Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. The two were together for 12 years in total, two of which were as a married couple and nine of which were spent as headliners on the reality series since its inception in 2013. Their co-stars showed support online, but Ariana Madix is getting candid about how she really found out about her friends’ divorce.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Joe Giudice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives
CinemaBlend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media, fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together, new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Has Teresa Giudice Changed Her Mind About Caroline Manzo?

One of the more famous rifts in Real Housewives history is the falling out between The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo. The RHONJ cast member and alum, respectively, have had a beef with one another for many years. And in case you were wondering, not much has changed for Teresa on that front, as she recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Francis Chrisley, 'Chrisley Knows Best' Favorite, Has Died

The Chrisley family is mourning the loss of their aunt, Francis Chrisley. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley announced the death of his aunt via Instagram on Friday. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he said in the caption next to a video of Francis with Todd's mother Nanny Faye. "She was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Apollo Nida Returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14

Shereé Whitfield won't be the only notable return when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. The trailer for the new season released on Wednesday, March 30 features another face that's familiar to RHOA fans, and we can't believe who they're hanging out with.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy