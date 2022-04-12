ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Girls5Eva’ Season 2 Trailer: The Pressure’s on as Sara Bareilles Leads the Band’s Second Chance at Stardom

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago
It’s never too late to become a star.

Peacock’s hit musical series “ Girls5Eva ” returns for Season 2 May 5, with Dawn ( Sara Bareilles ), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Gloria ( Paula Pell ), and Summer ( Busy Philipps ) trying for a second chance at stardom as fictional ’90s pop group Girls5Eva. Check out the trailer below.

The girl group set out to become a “two-hit wonder” band as Dawn is tasked with penning an entire (and “undeniable”) album in just six weeks.

“Season 2 of ‘Girls5eva’ answers the simple question: What would happen if ‘Girls5eva’ was renewed for a second season?” the meta plot description reads. “We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”

Andrew Rannells reprises his role as Summer’s husband, with Tim Meadows, Judy Gold, Mario Cantone, Hoda Kotb, and “Property Brothers” Jonathan Silver Scott and Drew Scott also appearing in the second season. Ashley Park returns as the late fifth Girls5Eva member, Ashley.

“Girls5Eva” will debut with three episodes May 5, followed by weekly releases every Thursday on Peacock.

Showrunner and executive producer Meredith Scardino returns for Season 2, along with fellow executive producers Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Guria. The first season earned Scardino a 2021 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the pilot.

Scardino previously told IndieWire that the “Girl Power” era was a commercial way to fund the patriarchy. “If you look at the power structure behind them, it’s not so female,” Scardino said. “They have very little power.”

“Girls5Eva” Season 2 dives deeper into the autonomy of an all-female band, from writing songs to working with controlling male studio executives.

IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez wrote in her review of the first season that the Peacock series truly captures a specific era in pop culture. “If you grew up following the teen music scene during the new millennium, you’ll find everything you loved (and a bunch of stuff you missed) in the series,” Lopez said. “It’s a loving tribute to the music we loved — and the themes we’ve hopefully moved away from.”

“Girls5Eva” Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 5 on Peacock.

