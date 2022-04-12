ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Blatter, Platini go on trial in June in Swiss federal court

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSK5d_0f6snmOI00
1 of 2

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini will go on trial for fraud and other offenses in June, Switzerland’s federal criminal court said Tuesday.

The court set the trial to be heard before a panel of three judges on 11 days from June 8-22. Verdicts could be announced several weeks later by the court in Bellinzona.

The trial will begin more than 6 1/2 years after criminal proceedings were opened, first against Blatter, for a 2011 payment of 2 million Swiss francs (then $2 million) he authorized FIFA to make to Platini.

Platini sent a written request to FIFA in January 2011 to be paid backdated additional salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term, from 1998-2002.

The allegations revealed by Swiss federal prosecutors in September 2015 removed Blatter early from the FIFA presidency and ultimately ended Platini’s campaign to succeed him. Platini was also ousted as UEFA president after he was banned from soccer because of the payment.

Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.

Fraud and forgery charges can be punished in Switzerland with jail sentences of up to five years.

Blatter, who turned 86 last month, and Platini, who turns 67 on the scheduled 10th day of the trial in June, have denied wrongdoing. They have cited a verbal agreement more than 20 years ago for the money to be paid eventually.

When Blatter cleared the FIFA payment in 2011 he was preparing to campaign for re-election in a contest against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar, where Platini’s influence with European voters was seen as a key factor.

“The evidence gathered by the (attorney general’s office) has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis,” federal prosecutors said last year when the two men were indicted.

FIFA also paid the former France great almost 230,000 Swiss francs in social insurance, the court said Tuesday.

Blatter was under suspicion for five years before Platini was placed under formal investigation in 2020 when a different lead prosecutor was handling the case. Several months later, the more serious allegation of fraud was included against both men.

In 2015, the FIFA ethics committee suspended both men from soccer for six years. Platini’s ban was later reduced on appeal to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and he was cleared to return to soccer duty in October 2019.

Before Blatter’s sanction expired last year, FIFA banned him a second time for financial wrongdoing linked to management bonuses for successfully staging the World Cup.

Blatter had a serious bout of ill health and was placed in an induced coma after undergoing heart surgery in December 2020, which delayed a final round of questioning by Swiss authorities.

The trial, to be conducted in German and not Platini’s native French, will be the first criminal court to hear the evidence that has been repeatedly aired in interviews with both men, and in sports and civil judicial bodies.

After Blatter and Platini were banned by FIFA ethics judges, they separately challenged the verdicts at the FIFA appeals committee and at CAS. Platini lost further rulings at Switzerland’s supreme court and the European Court of Human Rights.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alina Kabaeva: Switzerland urged to deport Putin’s rumoured lover

A petition calling on Switzerland to deport a Russian woman rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s lover has received more than 61,000 signatures.The campaign to expel Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast and politician, was started by Russian, Belarussian and Ukrainian nationals after Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Written in English, French and German, the petition, which was posted on the change.org website, describes the 38-year-old as the “favourite wife of a delusional dictator”. Comparing the Russian leader to Adolf Hitler, it then urges Switzerland to see that “Eva Braun” be “returned to her Führer”.Its writers accuse Switzerland of “continuing to host...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sepp Blatter
Person
Michel Platini
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
Reuters

Italy seizes property belonging to Russian oligarch Mordashov

ROME, March 18 (Reuters) - Italy has seized a building complex on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia worth around 105 million euros ($116.2 million) owned by Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Friday. The operation was part of a broad, Western drive to penalise wealthy...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Ethics Committee#World Soccer#Swiss#Ap
US News and World Report

Austria's RBI Studying Possible Exit From Russia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, one of the European banks most exposed to Russia, said on Thursday that it was studying a possible withdrawal from the country. The lender has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago and its business there - Russia's...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Swiss Prosecutors Set to Go After Russian Sanctions Busting

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss federal prosecutors have set up a task force to pursue potential sanctions-busting and gather evidence of war crimes connected to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pressure has increased on Switzerland - a popular destination for Moscow's elite and a holding place for Russian wealth - to more...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Russian Ambassador Accuses Poland of Seizing Diplomatic Property

(Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Poland on Monday accused the Polish authorities of seizing Russian diplomatic property in Warsaw as the two countries' already fraught relations have soured further over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. Ambassador Sergey Andreev was referring to a decrepit Communist-era apartment building that Warsaw's mayor, Rafal...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Fiery end to Atlético-City with tunnel fracas, brawl

Atlético Madrid’s rough approach didn’t end at the final whistle against Manchester City. The melee in Madrid spilled into the tunnel long after full time had blown on a Champions League campaign that Diego Simeone’s side tried to keep going with a variety of dark arts and rough tactics.
UEFA
The Associated Press

FIFA warned court of World Cup chaos if Russia played

GENEVA (AP) — Letting Russia try to qualify for the World Cup risked doing “irreparable and chaotic” harm to the competition, FIFA successfully argued at sport’s highest court. The legal debate between FIFA and Russia’s soccer federation was published Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for...
FIFA
Reuters

Russian bank VTB no longer has control of European subsidiary -German regulator

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB can no longer exercise any control over its European subsidiary in the wake of new sanctions, German regulator BaFin said on Sunday. The European Union on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, which will ban a range of imports and also ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

France Declares Six Russian Spies 'Persona Non Grata' Over Clandestine Operation

PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign ministry on Monday declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as "persona non grata" after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests. "Following a very long investigation, the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed on Sunday April...
POLITICS
AFP

Diplomatic battle rages at UNESCO over Russia meeting

A dispute has erupted at the UN cultural agency over Russia's hosting of its World Heritage Committee in just two months, which Western nations say they will boycott over the invasion of Ukraine. Just a week before official invitations are set out, the mainly Western nations opposing Russia's right to host the event are racing against the clock to try to convince the committee to find another venue and strip Russia of its presidency of the group.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

848K+
Followers
415K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy