This Is The Best Date Night Restaurant In California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you ever find yourself struggling to plan a special date night , a recent roundup from LoveFood has you covered. The website set out to find the best date night restaurant in every state and California's pick takes dinner and a movie to the next level.

The website gave San Francisco's Foreign Cinema the honor of best date night restaurant in the state. Here's what they had to say about the spot:

"Hark back to the days when a date meant dinner and a movie at this gorgeously boho-chic spot. Mediterranean cuisine is given a Californian twist with seasonal, regionally sourced ingredients. Go full ‘ooh la la’ with Champagne and oysters on the heated, twinkly patio, where classic and cult movies play on a big screen – a romantic touch that diners love."

The restaurant's Yelp page is full of reviews talking about how it was the perfect spot for a date or a wedding anniversary. You can find Foreign Cinema at 2534 Mission St. It's open for dinner Monday through Friday and for brunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday.

To find out what the best date night restaurant is in every state, click here .

