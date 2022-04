ARLINGTON -- One of the things that got lost in the shuffle of Shohei Ohtani's historic 2021 season was his ability to homer the day after he pitched. In previous years, Ohtani was held out of the lineup the day before, the day of and the day after his start in an effort to keep him healthy and preserve his energy for his starts on the mound. But last year, the restrictions were lifted and Ohtani was in the lineup virtually every day, getting at least one at-bat in 155 of the club's 162 games.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO