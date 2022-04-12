ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Spectrum Health to invest $19M to launch nurse education partnership with GVSU

By Brian McVicar
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A newly launched health system by Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health will invest $19 million to launch a nursing education partnership with Grand Valley State University. The BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan Nurse Scholar program is being created to address a “severe talent shortage...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

University partnership will pay for nursing school tuition

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some hospitals and medical groups are getting creative when it comes to hiring and retaining nurses. Even months after COVID cases have dwindled, nurses are still very hard to find. A new partnership between Infirmary Health and the University of Mobile is set to help...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Lamotte Township, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Fox17

Spectrum Health receives $14K to prevent suicide in Barry County schools

HASTINGS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has received $14,000 in funding to prevent youth suicide. The monetary award comes from the Barry Community Foundation to help prevent suicide among students in Barry County schools, according to the hospital system. Specifically, the grant will be put toward the Suicide S.A.F.E. Team...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Spectrum Health, MSU partner to identify current and future COVID-19 variants

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Spectrum Health is teaming up with Michigan State University to identify which COVID-19 variants are circulating in West Michigan. MSU was among four universities sharing an $18.5 million grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to “collect and analyze genomic data to address emerging infectious disease threats and enhance the state of Michigan’s ability to respond to them,” according to a new release.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Spectrum Health brings Veggie Van to Big Rapids

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Spectrum Health YMCA Veggie Van will be at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26. The Veggie Van program, developed by the Young Men’s Christian Academy of Greater Grand Rapids, and sponsored by Spectrum Health, brings fresh produce to communities throughout Michigan, coordinator Heather Lopez told the Pioneer.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country. Six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list,...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectrum Health#Nurse Education#Health System#Gvsu#Mi#Beaumont Health#The Bhsh System
WVNews

Health department shifting to COVID education

KINGWOOD — As the incidence of new COVID-19 cases falls locally, the Preston County Health Department is taking a breath and moving on to community education. But Administrator V.J. Davis remains cautious. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned with COVID, it’s not to try and predict,” he said Monday....
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Des Moines Business Record

UnityPoint Health hires new chief nursing officer

Has been selected as chief nursing officer of the regional health system. He will start with UnityPoint Health during National Nurses Week on May 9. Carpenter most recently was senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive at Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest academic medical center. He was also Jefferson Health’s chief nursing informatics officer. Carpenter, a Chicago native, will fill the role currently held by Pam Delagardelle, CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, who added the role of interim chief nursing officer in June 2021. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter to our team,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “He is an inspirational leader with proven experience around innovative models for developing talent, mapping career paths and identifying opportunities for nurse practice advancement.” Carpenter has a doctor of nursing practice degree. Based in West Des Moines, UnityPoint Health is an integrated health system that provides care across nine regions in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with approximately 32,000 employees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Parker is Thompson’s new Clinical Nurse Educator

UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named Karen M. Parker of Honeoye Falls its new clinical nurse educator. Parker obtained her doctorate degree in nursing practice, her master’s in nursing and her bachelor’s in nursing from St. John Fisher College in Rochester. She also has a bachelor’s in health services administration from SUNY Fredonia.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaiser expands partnership with Maryland health system

Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System announced March 21 that it has expanded its partnership with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. Under the expanded partnership, UM St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Md., and UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md., have been designated Kaiser Premier hospitals. The two hospitals will provide dedicated inpatient beds to Kaiser members, who will be cared for primarily by Kaiser providers with the support of UMMS staff.
MARYLAND STATE
Current Publishing

Invest Hamilton County launches Mental Health First Aid course

The pandemic’s harmful effect on mental health has been well-documented. So, too, has the “Great Resignation,” forcing remaining employees to take on more and different roles. Now, as people return physically to the job, the workplace is fertile ground for evidence of mental stress. All of which...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Metro News

Justice provides nursing education programs with financial boost

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing and career technical education centers across West Virginia. The University of Charleston is part of that funding and is set to receive $964,850. UC President Marty...
CHARLESTON, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

Amwell’s SilverCloud Health launches family support suite to address a wide spectrum of family mental health concerns

SilverCloud Health, the world’s leading digital mental health platform, that is now part of Amwell®, announced the launch of a new six course program suite, featuring programs, content, interactive tools, and videos aimed at addressing family mental health, in direct response to needs from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent global events.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy