Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after fans hounded her for not attending the Grammys. Fans of the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to air their frustrations about Cardi not being in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for best rap rerformance for her song "Up." The award ultimately went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO