Louisiana survey shows pessimism over state's direction

Cover picture for the articleThe economy, infrastructure, and education are among the top concerns most worrying for Louisiana citizens, according to research from the Public Policy Research Lab at LSU's Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs in the Manship School of Mass Communication. Researchers found confidence in state government to solve the...

