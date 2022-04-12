ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

ARCHIVES: UofL great Derek Smith teaches son, Nolan, how to ride a bike

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nolan Smith, a Louisville native and son of UofL great...

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
Kenny Payne on Roosevelt Wheeler: 'I hope he stays'

Louisville's roster for next season is far from set in stone, but the program is starting to have some idea of what it will look like. Over the last month since of their tumultuous 2021-22 campaign, in which they went 13-19 and mutually parted ways with head coach Chris Mack halfway through the season, several players have announced their intentions on if they will remain with the Cardinals or not.
Nolan Smith becomes Kenny Payne's first assistant coach at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nolan Smith has become the first assistant coach hired by new UofL head coach Kenny Payne. Smith comes to Louisville after spending the last six years as a member of Duke basketball's staff. "They say second chances don’t come around often; so the opportunity to officially...
Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
Former Duke Star Officially Hired As Assistant Coach

Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
Solid Blue fans react to UK star Rhyne Howard being drafted #1

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- University of Kentucky hoops star Rhyne Howard made program history Monday night by becoming the first women’s player from Kentucky to be the top pick in the WNBA draft. Fans were excited during the announcement, and watched as Howard’s name was called. “We’re not the...
Morel mushroom season is shaping up to be a good one in Indiana

If you’ve never eaten the flavorful morel mushroom, found in the woods all over Indiana, or if you’ve never hunted them, your chance is coming in just a few days. “we’ve seen reports from southern Indiana. So, yeah. It’s gonna happen. I think it’s gonna be a good year,” said morel expert Tom Nauman, on Indiana Outdoors radio. “I think it’s gonna be mostly right on time. There may be a few spots where it’s early or late.”
Duke’s Scheyer promotes Amile Jefferson to assistant coach

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — New Duke coach Jon Scheyer has promoted former Blue Devils player Amile Jefferson to assistant coach. The school announced the hiring Tuesday. Jefferson, who turns 29 next month, was director of player development in Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. He returned to Duke in July after a four-year professional […]
Louisville College of Dentistry among 3 Kentucky sites recommended for national historic listing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials moved forward with recommending three nominations for placement on the National Register of Historic Places. The Louisville College of Dentistry building, downtown Morehead and the Paducah Northside neighborhood were up for consideration at the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board, the Kentucky Heritage Council said in a statement.
Janet Jackson giving special discount to fans for Louisville show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you going to the Janet Jackson/New Edition concert the night of the Kentucky Derby?. If so, Jackson is releasing discount tickets to her fans who can answer this question: What do you call her if you're nasty?. The answer, of course, is "Msjackson," and that's...
Former 5-Star QB JT Daniels Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
