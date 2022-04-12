ARCHIVES: UofL great Derek Smith teaches son, Nolan, how to ride a bike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gene Swift is on the move. He’s pulling branches, trimming limbs, getting them ready for the chipper and hand-splitting tree stumps. While most 85-year-olds are enjoying the retired life, Swift kicked it by joining Dave Kannapell’s Tree Service. “It’s good exercise for you,” he...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
Louisville's roster for next season is far from set in stone, but the program is starting to have some idea of what it will look like. Over the last month since of their tumultuous 2021-22 campaign, in which they went 13-19 and mutually parted ways with head coach Chris Mack halfway through the season, several players have announced their intentions on if they will remain with the Cardinals or not.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nolan Smith has become the first assistant coach hired by new UofL head coach Kenny Payne. Smith comes to Louisville after spending the last six years as a member of Duke basketball's staff. "They say second chances don’t come around often; so the opportunity to officially...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With a spin of the wheel Saturday night, Nancy Ngo went from a princess to a queen. Ngo, part of the Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court, was at the Galt House, as part of the 63rd annual Fillies Ball. She is a second-year grad student at...
It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
Eugene Henderson Jr. was a star football player for the Kenosha Ramblers. He was only 14-years-old, and unfortunately, he was shot and killed in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday Night. The 14-year-old football star was shot in the head and killed. According to police reports, the star football player was a...
Sounds like a dark Dr. Seuss book, doesn't it? But it's true. There's a famous grave located inside of a cave, part of the extensive caverns of southern Indiana just north of the Ohio River and Louisville. You can take tours of the cave, see the magnificent formations, and even stop to pay your respects to the cave's namesake, Squire Boone Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two University of Louisville women’s basketball stars have been selected to play in the WNBA in Monday night’s 2022 WNBA Draft. UofL forward Emily Engstler was selected to play for the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Engstler was the fourth overall pick...
Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- University of Kentucky hoops star Rhyne Howard made program history Monday night by becoming the first women’s player from Kentucky to be the top pick in the WNBA draft. Fans were excited during the announcement, and watched as Howard’s name was called. “We’re not the...
If you’ve never eaten the flavorful morel mushroom, found in the woods all over Indiana, or if you’ve never hunted them, your chance is coming in just a few days. “we’ve seen reports from southern Indiana. So, yeah. It’s gonna happen. I think it’s gonna be a good year,” said morel expert Tom Nauman, on Indiana Outdoors radio. “I think it’s gonna be mostly right on time. There may be a few spots where it’s early or late.”
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — New Duke coach Jon Scheyer has promoted former Blue Devils player Amile Jefferson to assistant coach. The school announced the hiring Tuesday. Jefferson, who turns 29 next month, was director of player development in Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. He returned to Duke in July after a four-year professional […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 60 pet rabbits were dumped at a Louisville park and the city's animal services want to know who is responsible. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the domesticated rabbits were found Tuesday at Beckley Creek Park, which is part of the Parklands of Floyds Fork, east of Middletown.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials moved forward with recommending three nominations for placement on the National Register of Historic Places. The Louisville College of Dentistry building, downtown Morehead and the Paducah Northside neighborhood were up for consideration at the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board, the Kentucky Heritage Council said in a statement.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you going to the Janet Jackson/New Edition concert the night of the Kentucky Derby?. If so, Jackson is releasing discount tickets to her fans who can answer this question: What do you call her if you're nasty?. The answer, of course, is "Msjackson," and that's...
About eight years ago, I was introduced to Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream by one of our awesome friends from the Gaylord Opryland Resort. JENI'S SPLENDID ICE CREAM IN NASHVILLE ONCE HAD ME SPOILED. There are six locations in Nashville--my favorite is in East Nashville--and the flavors are unique, to say...
Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals baseball stadium was evacuated during a game on Sunday after a bomb threat was made, according to the University of Louisville police. University of Louisville spokesperson John Karman says an anonymous threat was posted in an online chat, and that threat was reported...
