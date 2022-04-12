ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Turkey struck by dog food truck smashes through windshield, hits driver in face

By Amanda Barber, Rick Johnson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozcSR_0f6sl8R100

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a driver operating a commercial dog food truck hit a turkey on a Gallia County road Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 near milepost 11, about a mile east of Ohio State Route 850.

Upon impact, the turkey smashed through the windshield and hit the driver in the face. The truck went off-road and was bent in half. No other vehicles were involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCHBc_0f6sl8R100
(Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The female driver had minor facial injuries, but no one was transported for medical treatment.

Local wallaby now home after hopping around St. Albans

The scene was cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.

Responders included the OSHP, Gallia County EMS, Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallia County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Double fatal crash on State Route 7 in Ohio

UPDATE(6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed in a crash in Lawrence County this afternoon. According to the OSHP, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on State Route 7 near State Route 243 when a 2022 Jeep […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallia County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Gallia County, OH
City
Gallipolis, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman injures baby in DUI crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley stated that a woman was arrested on April 1 after wrecking her vehicle with an infant child inside and being under the influence. Cecily Mae Overton, 31 of Boomer, is charged with the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Death or Serious […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Turkey#Food Truck#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Accident#Oshp#Ohio State Route 850
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 3-year-old shot in Meigs County dies

UPDATE (3:55 p.m. on Friday, April 8): Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells us that the boy got a hold of a handgun and accidentally shot himself. “You know I’ve seen a lot of things happen in the short time I’ve been sheriff for 10 years,” said Sheriff Wood. “I mean I’ve seen a lot […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with allegedly strangling West Virginia juvenile

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for allegedly strangling a juvenile female. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, authorities from the RPD and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious female on Utah Lane. RPD officers say the they found the juvenile female with apparent scratches and […]
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Undercover investigation leads to Jackson drug bust

JACKSON, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Jackson, Ohio. The Jackson Police Department says that officers executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing undercover drug trafficking investigation. They say they found large amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as drug packaging materials, $1,000, and other paraphernalia […]
JACKSON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office posts ‘April’s Most Wanted’

ATHENS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding suspects on their “2022 April’s Most Wanted” list. The Sheriff’s Office asks people to call (740) 593-6633 if they have any information on these individuals: Alicia A. Barnes — Possession of Heroin; Theft; Forgery Erica M. Causey — Burglary; […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two people in West Virginia charged for smoking pot with kids present

Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance. Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY. Andrew Andres, 25, was […]
GRAFTON, WV
SCDNReports

Body Discovered in Creek

Officers investigated a body discovered in a creek and searched for a man who threatened to jump off a bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Big Lots employee contacted officers at 3 pm to say a recent hire appeared to be high on the job.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of a man who died late Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in the Westmoreland area. According to the Huntington Police Department, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, was the victim. Two other people were hurt in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy