Turkey struck by dog food truck smashes through windshield, hits driver in face
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a driver operating a commercial dog food truck hit a turkey on a Gallia County road Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 near milepost 11, about a mile east of Ohio State Route 850.
Upon impact, the turkey smashed through the windshield and hit the driver in the face. The truck went off-road and was bent in half. No other vehicles were involved.
The female driver had minor facial injuries, but no one was transported for medical treatment.Local wallaby now home after hopping around St. Albans
The scene was cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.
Responders included the OSHP, Gallia County EMS, Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallia County Sheriff's Department.
