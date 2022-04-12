Laredo health inspections show restaurants with multiple violations

While all restaurants in the inspections passed with “A” grades, many had two or more violations. (FG Trade/Getty Images)

The latest health inspections in Laredo show which restaurants had violations and which ones had perfect scores. While all restaurants in the inspections passed with “A” grades, many had two or more violations.

Here are the scores and notes for each restaurant inspected between the end of March and the beginning of April. This list does not include stores that sell pre-packaged foods only.

One violation

Wendy’s

4719 San Bernardo Ave.

Score: 99/100

Inspector’s notes: Observed two employees failing to wear hairnets.

Peter Piper Pizza

4411 S. US Hwy. 83

Score: 97/100

Inspector’s notes: Toxic items not properly stored.

Stripes

2004 Santa Maria Ave.

Score: 99/100

Inspector’s notes: Garbage and refuse not properly disposed of.

Club de Nutricion la Flor

719 Corpus Christi St., Ste. 4

Score: 98/100

Inspector’s notes: No food handler certificate evidence provided.

Stripes

101 Del Mar Blvd.

Score: 99/100

Inspector’s notes: Cook with "crocs" shoes, must wear closed shoes to avoid accidents.

Kenya’s Kitchen

1902 Sanchez St.

Score: 99/100

Inspector’s notes: Food handler is wearing earrings.

Carnes Asadas Las Palmas

902 E. Saunders

Score: 98/100

Inspector’s notes: Certified food manager expired.

Domino’s Pizza

3911 Loop 20

Score: 99/100

Inspector’s notes: Observed full container of refuse in the kitchen area without lid and not being used.

HEB

1301 Guadalupe St.

Score: 97/100

Inspector’s notes: Observed expired items being sold.

Domino’s Pizza

1920 Thurman St.

Score: 99/100

Inspector’s notes: Observed full container of refuse in the kitchen area without lid and not being used.

Church’s Chicken

1702 Guadalupe St.

Score: 99/100

Inspector’s notes: Vents in the food prep area need to be cleaned/changed. Had an accumulation of dirt and rust.

Pronto’s

119 W Lyon St.

Score: 99/100

Inspector’s notes: Observed missing/damaged ceiling cookies.

Two or more violations

Taco Mais

1301 S. US Hwy. 83

Score: 95/100

Inspector’s notes: Toxic items no properly stored. "Personal drinking inside the preparation area." Observed full container of refuse in the kitchen area without lid and not being used.

Taco Mais

666 Prada Machin Dr., Ste. 10

Score: 96/100

Inspector’s notes: Toxic items not properly stored; Observed full container of refuse in kitchen area without lid and not being used.

Briskets and Beer

2002 Chihuahua St.

Score: 96/100

Inspector’s notes: Temperature logs were not updated properly; Wiping clothes were not properly stored in sanitizing liquid; Door in the back room was not properly insulated. Holes were observed in the back room, as well.

Katsumi Ramen Haus

1003 E. Saunders

Score: 95/100

Inspector’s notes: Grease trap serviced more than 6 months from time of inspection; Fumigation completed more than six months from time of inspection. (Must be completed every three months). Observed an accumulation of dirt and grease on the walls of the food prep area.

Stars

1820 Guadalupe St.

Score: 91/100

Inspector’s notes: Observed food not stored six inches above the floor and many items not covered properly; Observed employees handling food after not changing out gloves when they would leave food prep area; Establishment does not have an employee on duty that is the designated "person in charge;" Observed hole in the wall in food prep area. Vents in the front end of the establishment need to be properly cleaned.

Richie’s Hamburgers

3405 Arkansas Ave.

Score: 91/100

Inspector’s notes: Food left uncovered with insects flying around; Establishment does not have an employee on duty that is the designated "person in charge;" Last fumigation was over three months ago and found flies in the establishment; Wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizing solution; Table in food prep area had an accumulation of trash and dirt; Air conditioner was found with an accumulation of dust.

Country Pride Restaurant

1010 Beltway Pkwy.

Score: 98/100

Inspector’s notes: Stove hood lights need to be replaced; Garbage not kept in a covered container.

Danny’s

1420 Malinche Ave.

Score: 95/100

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee consuming food in the food prep area; Light bulbs under the hood in food prep area need to be replaced and covered properly; Observed missing tiles in food prep area with an accumulation of dirt.

Tamaleria la Rosita

503 Shiloh Dr., Ste. 1

Score: 96/100

Inspector’s notes: The person in charge did not present demonstrated knowledge of certified food manager duties; Handwashing facilities not properly supplied.

Pollo Palenque

4507 San Bernardo Ave.

Score: 94/100

Inspector’s notes: Food is not stored six inches above the floor; Eight food handler cards missing; The roof of the walk-in cooler must be cleaned.

Luby’s Cafeteria

710 Calton Rd.

Score: 98/100

Inspector’s notes: Employees wearing jewelry; Missing tiles on the floor (water accumulates).

Centro de Carnes Texas

3120 Pita Mangana Rd., Ste. 500 and 600

Score: 95/100

Inspector’s notes: Toxic items not properly stored; Personal drinking inside the kitchen; Observed full container of refuse in the kitchen area without lid and not being used.

Taqueria Don Gallo

4910 S. Zapata Hwy., Ste. B1

Score: 96/100

Inspector’s notes: Toxic items not properly stored; Drinking inside the preparation area.

Burger King

1402 Saunders

Score: 97/100

Inspector’s notes: Ice machine scoop was not properly stored; Trash can in food prep area was overflowing; Vents in food prep area need to be cleaned. The vents had an accumulation of dust.

Monchi’s Snacks

3520 San Bernardo Ave., Ste. 2

Score: 95/100

Inspector’s notes: Food is not stored six inches above the floor; No evidence of one employee completing an accredited food handler training course.

Taco Palenque Jr. Bar

5726 San Bernardo Ave.

Score: 95/100

Inspector’s notes: No paper towels provided at the handwashing sink; Clean areas behind ice machine and sink of four compartments sink; Stove hood light in food preparation area needs to be replaced; Minor leaks noted in the four-compartment sink and ice machine. Needs to be fixed.

Polo’s Bakery

219 Garfield St.

Score: 94/100

Inspector’s notes: No one in the facility is a certified food manager; Food handlers are not certified. Only one is certified and five are pending; Observed bakers wearing shorts while handling food; Holes were found in the door and ceiling in the food prep area.

McDonalds

2301 Guadalupe St

Score: 97/100

Inspector’s notes: Equipment being held together by duct tape. Advised manager to properly fix machine; Walk-in cooler/freezer plastic curtains need to be replaced.

Sushi Madre

401 W. Saunders

Score: 98/100

Inspector’s notes: Knives stored incorrectly in space between wall and sink; Stove in kitchen area missing piece.

Quesabrosas

4819 San Bernardo Ave., Ste., 5

Score: 94/100

Inspector’s notes: Thermometer needs to be replaced; The handwashing sink is observed being blocked by kitchen utensils obstructing the handwashing sink; Kitchen knives are behind the three-compartment sink on the wall; Garbage not kept in covered containers.

El Taco Tote North

10211 McPherson Ave.

Score: 93/100

Inspector’s notes: Food inside walk-in-cooler not kept covered and not six inches of the floor; manager certification renewal pending/expired; Hand washing station is not in good working conditions.

Cici’s Pizza

5504 San Bernardo Ave.

Score: 98/100

Inspector’s notes: Observing one employee with earrings; Needs to repair a small hole in the ceiling.

Perfect scores

Subway

3519 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy.

Las Margaritas Slushies and Cream

5300 San Dario Ave., Space K3525

Hooters

5706 San Bernardo Ave.

Panda Express

2603 NE Bob Bullock Loop, Ste. 100

Laredo Processing Center

4702 E. Saunders

McDonald’s

7701 McPherson Ave.

Taco Bell

2306 Saunders

Laredo Nursing and Rehab

1701 Tournament Trail

Popeye’s

2801 Saunders

Las Amarosas Beer Run

3120 Santa Maria Ave.

Taco Bell

1010 Beltway Pkwy.

Pizza Hut

2329 Jacaman Rd., Ste. 13

Avant Premium Water and Ice

10714 International Blvd.

Chocolateka

8602 McPherson Ave., Ste. 113

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

1718 San Jorge Ave.

Salud Y Bienestar

4501 McPherson Ave.

Chopchop

5110 McPherson Ave., Ste. 3A

Burger King

1010 Beltway Pkwy.

Avant Premium Water and Ice

2318 Bob Bullock Loop

Avant Premium Water and Ice

4419 S. U.S. Hwy. 83

Herbalife Independent Distributors

302 Hillside Rd., Ste. 8

Mo’s Snack Bar

1902 Sanchez St.

Mall Del Norte

5300 San Dario Ave.

La Creperia Le Peche Gourmet

5300 San Dario Ave.

JC’s Blends Co.

701 E. Saunders

Candy Zone

5300 San Dario Ave.

Webb County Lily Perez Community Center

520 Reynolds St.

Harmony Science Academy

4401 San Francisco Ave., Bldg. A

Harmony School of Excellence

4401 San Francisco Ave., Bldg. B

Pizza Hut

2119 Pine St.

The Heights of Laredo

4301 N. Bartlett Ave.

Avant Premium Water and Ice

2441 San Isidro Pkwy.

Cakeland/Postres

6950 McPherson Ave., Ste. B

The Vitamin Shoppe

7305 San Dario Ave.