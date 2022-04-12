Laredo health inspections show restaurants with multiple violations
The latest health inspections in Laredo show which restaurants had violations and which ones had perfect scores. While all restaurants in the inspections passed with “A” grades, many had two or more violations.
Here are the scores and notes for each restaurant inspected between the end of March and the beginning of April. This list does not include stores that sell pre-packaged foods only.
Wendy’s
4719 San Bernardo Ave.
Score: 99/100
Inspector’s notes: Observed two employees failing to wear hairnets.
Peter Piper Pizza
4411 S. US Hwy. 83
Score: 97/100
Inspector’s notes: Toxic items not properly stored.
Stripes
2004 Santa Maria Ave.
Score: 99/100
Inspector’s notes: Garbage and refuse not properly disposed of.
Club de Nutricion la Flor
719 Corpus Christi St., Ste. 4
Score: 98/100
Inspector’s notes: No food handler certificate evidence provided.
Stripes
101 Del Mar Blvd.
Score: 99/100
Inspector’s notes: Cook with "crocs" shoes, must wear closed shoes to avoid accidents.
Kenya’s Kitchen
1902 Sanchez St.
Score: 99/100
Inspector’s notes: Food handler is wearing earrings.
Carnes Asadas Las Palmas
902 E. Saunders
Score: 98/100
Inspector’s notes: Certified food manager expired.
Domino’s Pizza
3911 Loop 20
Score: 99/100
Inspector’s notes: Observed full container of refuse in the kitchen area without lid and not being used.
HEB
1301 Guadalupe St.
Score: 97/100
Inspector’s notes: Observed expired items being sold.
Domino’s Pizza
1920 Thurman St.
Score: 99/100
Inspector’s notes: Observed full container of refuse in the kitchen area without lid and not being used.
Church’s Chicken
1702 Guadalupe St.
Score: 99/100
Inspector’s notes: Vents in the food prep area need to be cleaned/changed. Had an accumulation of dirt and rust.
Pronto’s
119 W Lyon St.
Score: 99/100
Inspector’s notes: Observed missing/damaged ceiling cookies.
Taco Mais
1301 S. US Hwy. 83
Score: 95/100
Inspector’s notes: Toxic items no properly stored. "Personal drinking inside the preparation area." Observed full container of refuse in the kitchen area without lid and not being used.
Taco Mais
666 Prada Machin Dr., Ste. 10
Score: 96/100
Inspector’s notes: Toxic items not properly stored; Observed full container of refuse in kitchen area without lid and not being used.
Briskets and Beer
2002 Chihuahua St.
Score: 96/100
Inspector’s notes: Temperature logs were not updated properly; Wiping clothes were not properly stored in sanitizing liquid; Door in the back room was not properly insulated. Holes were observed in the back room, as well.
Katsumi Ramen Haus
1003 E. Saunders
Score: 95/100
Inspector’s notes: Grease trap serviced more than 6 months from time of inspection; Fumigation completed more than six months from time of inspection. (Must be completed every three months). Observed an accumulation of dirt and grease on the walls of the food prep area.
Stars
1820 Guadalupe St.
Score: 91/100
Inspector’s notes: Observed food not stored six inches above the floor and many items not covered properly; Observed employees handling food after not changing out gloves when they would leave food prep area; Establishment does not have an employee on duty that is the designated "person in charge;" Observed hole in the wall in food prep area. Vents in the front end of the establishment need to be properly cleaned.
Richie’s Hamburgers
3405 Arkansas Ave.
Score: 91/100
Inspector’s notes: Food left uncovered with insects flying around; Establishment does not have an employee on duty that is the designated "person in charge;" Last fumigation was over three months ago and found flies in the establishment; Wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizing solution; Table in food prep area had an accumulation of trash and dirt; Air conditioner was found with an accumulation of dust.
Country Pride Restaurant
1010 Beltway Pkwy.
Score: 98/100
Inspector’s notes: Stove hood lights need to be replaced; Garbage not kept in a covered container.
Danny’s
1420 Malinche Ave.
Score: 95/100
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee consuming food in the food prep area; Light bulbs under the hood in food prep area need to be replaced and covered properly; Observed missing tiles in food prep area with an accumulation of dirt.
Tamaleria la Rosita
503 Shiloh Dr., Ste. 1
Score: 96/100
Inspector’s notes: The person in charge did not present demonstrated knowledge of certified food manager duties; Handwashing facilities not properly supplied.
Pollo Palenque
4507 San Bernardo Ave.
Score: 94/100
Inspector’s notes: Food is not stored six inches above the floor; Eight food handler cards missing; The roof of the walk-in cooler must be cleaned.
Luby’s Cafeteria
710 Calton Rd.
Score: 98/100
Inspector’s notes: Employees wearing jewelry; Missing tiles on the floor (water accumulates).
Centro de Carnes Texas
3120 Pita Mangana Rd., Ste. 500 and 600
Score: 95/100
Inspector’s notes: Toxic items not properly stored; Personal drinking inside the kitchen; Observed full container of refuse in the kitchen area without lid and not being used.
Taqueria Don Gallo
4910 S. Zapata Hwy., Ste. B1
Score: 96/100
Inspector’s notes: Toxic items not properly stored; Drinking inside the preparation area.
Burger King
1402 Saunders
Score: 97/100
Inspector’s notes: Ice machine scoop was not properly stored; Trash can in food prep area was overflowing; Vents in food prep area need to be cleaned. The vents had an accumulation of dust.
Monchi’s Snacks
3520 San Bernardo Ave., Ste. 2
Score: 95/100
Inspector’s notes: Food is not stored six inches above the floor; No evidence of one employee completing an accredited food handler training course.
Taco Palenque Jr. Bar
5726 San Bernardo Ave.
Score: 95/100
Inspector’s notes: No paper towels provided at the handwashing sink; Clean areas behind ice machine and sink of four compartments sink; Stove hood light in food preparation area needs to be replaced; Minor leaks noted in the four-compartment sink and ice machine. Needs to be fixed.
Polo’s Bakery
219 Garfield St.
Score: 94/100
Inspector’s notes: No one in the facility is a certified food manager; Food handlers are not certified. Only one is certified and five are pending; Observed bakers wearing shorts while handling food; Holes were found in the door and ceiling in the food prep area.
McDonalds
2301 Guadalupe St
Score: 97/100
Inspector’s notes: Equipment being held together by duct tape. Advised manager to properly fix machine; Walk-in cooler/freezer plastic curtains need to be replaced.
Sushi Madre
401 W. Saunders
Score: 98/100
Inspector’s notes: Knives stored incorrectly in space between wall and sink; Stove in kitchen area missing piece.
Quesabrosas
4819 San Bernardo Ave., Ste., 5
Score: 94/100
Inspector’s notes: Thermometer needs to be replaced; The handwashing sink is observed being blocked by kitchen utensils obstructing the handwashing sink; Kitchen knives are behind the three-compartment sink on the wall; Garbage not kept in covered containers.
El Taco Tote North
10211 McPherson Ave.
Score: 93/100
Inspector’s notes: Food inside walk-in-cooler not kept covered and not six inches of the floor; manager certification renewal pending/expired; Hand washing station is not in good working conditions.
Cici’s Pizza
5504 San Bernardo Ave.
Score: 98/100
Inspector’s notes: Observing one employee with earrings; Needs to repair a small hole in the ceiling.
Subway
3519 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy.
Las Margaritas Slushies and Cream
5300 San Dario Ave., Space K3525
Hooters
5706 San Bernardo Ave.
Panda Express
2603 NE Bob Bullock Loop, Ste. 100
Laredo Processing Center
4702 E. Saunders
McDonald’s
7701 McPherson Ave.
Taco Bell
2306 Saunders
Laredo Nursing and Rehab
1701 Tournament Trail
Popeye’s
2801 Saunders
Las Amarosas Beer Run
3120 Santa Maria Ave.
Taco Bell
1010 Beltway Pkwy.
Pizza Hut
2329 Jacaman Rd., Ste. 13
Avant Premium Water and Ice
10714 International Blvd.
Chocolateka
8602 McPherson Ave., Ste. 113
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
1718 San Jorge Ave.
Salud Y Bienestar
4501 McPherson Ave.
Chopchop
5110 McPherson Ave., Ste. 3A
Burger King
1010 Beltway Pkwy.
Avant Premium Water and Ice
2318 Bob Bullock Loop
Avant Premium Water and Ice
4419 S. U.S. Hwy. 83
Herbalife Independent Distributors
302 Hillside Rd., Ste. 8
Mo’s Snack Bar
1902 Sanchez St.
Mall Del Norte
5300 San Dario Ave.
La Creperia Le Peche Gourmet
5300 San Dario Ave.
JC’s Blends Co.
701 E. Saunders
Candy Zone
5300 San Dario Ave.
Webb County Lily Perez Community Center
520 Reynolds St.
Harmony Science Academy
4401 San Francisco Ave., Bldg. A
Harmony School of Excellence
4401 San Francisco Ave., Bldg. B
Pizza Hut
2119 Pine St.
The Heights of Laredo
4301 N. Bartlett Ave.
Avant Premium Water and Ice
2441 San Isidro Pkwy.
Cakeland/Postres
6950 McPherson Ave., Ste. B
The Vitamin Shoppe
7305 San Dario Ave.
Comments / 2