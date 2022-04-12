Should there be newly set limits on campaign donations and fundraising?

Politics has been for sometime very much a money driven game. There are certain fundraising criteria that candidates for President and other offices have to reach to remain in the race. In their 2020 Presidential campaigns, Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Andrew Yang both told me their views on what they felt were needed campaign finance reforms. On Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that his campaign reached the fundraising milestone of 5 million dollars, which gives him a vast lead in that regard in the Gubernatorial race. That made me think about today's poll topic. Should their be new limits on campaign contributions and campaign finance? Let us know below.