Deming, NM

Schools turn to early release due to high winds

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
 1 day ago
DEMING - Due to high winds and expected road closures all Deming public schools will release early. Any questions please contact your school or the district at 575-546-8841.

• All K-5 Elementary Schools-12:30 p.m.

• RMMS -12:50 p.m.

• DIS -12:55 p.m.

• ECHS -12:55 p.m. (Bus Riders to DHS 12:55 p.m.)

• DCCCHS -12:55 p.m. (Bus Riders to DHS 12:55 p.m.)

• DHS-1:10 p.m.

• MVHS -1:10 p.m.

No late route bus will be scheduled for DHS, RMMS, and DIS. No After-School Program bus will be scheduled for DHS and RMMS. Students not making their assigned bus will report to their school’s front office to contact parents.

City
Deming, NM
Education
