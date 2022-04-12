ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Security guard shot and killed at Oakland temporary housing site

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILEdW_0f6skQ6F00

One of Oakland's alternative housing sites suffered a shooting last week.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

On Thursday, Oakland Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Mandela Parkway according to a statement provided to KCBS by OPD.

The area is a community cabin site meant for those experiencing homelessness to have shelter. According to the city of Oakland website, the Mandela Community Cabins are "an emergency intervention designed to serve as a temporary bridge from the sidewalk to services, from the street to housing."

When police arrived on the scene, a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to reporting by KTVU , the man was a security guard working at the site.

Despite medical intervention administered at the scene, he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the department's homicide unit. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

Kathryn Seymour
1d ago

My condolences go out to his family and friends. Here a man is, working to take care of himself and his family and he does doing it. I've never known what kind of security the temporary housing units are. People desperately need to be indoors off the streets, housed, and I hope the killing of this security guard doesn't change how they do business.

Reply
2
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Shots fired during attempted home invasion in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video caught a home invasion attempt that ended with shots fired at an East Oakland home where several residents were inside. Video shows a man using a crowbar to try to break into the home. He's soon joined by a second man who points a gun at the front door.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

15-Year-Old Antioch Girl Dies Of Gunshot Wounds In Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old girl, wounded in a Saturday evening shooting in Oakland, has died of her injuries becoming the city’s 34th homicide of the year. The grim news was confirmed by the Oakland Police Officers Association on Monday morning. “The tragedy of a 15-year-old girl’s life being extinguished in Oakland epitomizes the violence our city’s residents and police officers see daily,” said OPOA President Barry Donelan in a news release. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of 68th Ave on Saturday at 7:13 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Oakland Police Department#Shooting#Opd#Ktvu#Kcbs Radio Facebook
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Brother Suspects In Sacramento Mass Shooting With Lengthy Criminal History; 3rd Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Sacramento man, currently being treated for severe wounds suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting, has been detained as a suspect and remains under police guard in his hospital room, authorities announced Tuesday. Investigators said Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect on Monday. “Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in 'heinous crime' by Oakland's Lake Merritt ID'd

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced that it plans to hold a community meeting next week to address the deadly violence in the Lake Merritt area, as the medical examiner identified the latest homicide victim who was killed in the area during a robbery. Devon Stanford became the city's 31st...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Firefighters Search for Cause of Massive Fire That Gutted Home Depot Store

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Firefighters in San Jose on Sunday remained at the scene of the burned-out Home Depot store on Blossom Hill Road that was destroyed by a huge fire Saturday evening, investigating the cause of the blaze. “There’s some complexity there but there are some resources to assist,” San Jose fire department battalion chief Bennett Yendrey said of the investigation. “It’s just a testament to people’s awareness and people’s ability to stay calm and follow directions.” The fire at the Home Depot location that was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday quickly grew into a five-alarm inferno, triggering a response...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy