Security guard shot and killed at Oakland temporary housing site

One of Oakland's alternative housing sites suffered a shooting last week.

On Thursday, Oakland Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Mandela Parkway according to a statement provided to KCBS by OPD.

The area is a community cabin site meant for those experiencing homelessness to have shelter. According to the city of Oakland website, the Mandela Community Cabins are "an emergency intervention designed to serve as a temporary bridge from the sidewalk to services, from the street to housing."

When police arrived on the scene, a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to reporting by KTVU , the man was a security guard working at the site.

Despite medical intervention administered at the scene, he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the department's homicide unit. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

