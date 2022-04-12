Legislation allowing conceal carry without a permit in Louisiana debated in committee

Two bills to allow non-felons to conceal carry a gun without a permit in Louisiana will be heard in legislative committees Tuesday. Last year Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the conceal carry legislation citing public safety concerns because the bill did not call for gun training. Oil City Representative Danny McCormick said he’s not giving up on constitutional carry in Louisiana.

“Even though the governor is threatening to veto these types of bills, we see no reason in not running them because we’re trying to keep them out there and let the people know we’re fighting for them and trying to take back their second amendment rights,” said McCormick.

McCormick’s bill, House Bill 37, allows anyone who is 18 or older and not prohibited from possessing a firearm under any federal or state law, to carry a concealed firearm. McCormick said having to take a gun course and then pay the state a fee for a permit is unfair.

“You can legally open carry in Louisiana without a permit right now, we’re not having a problem with that. We have no logical reason to believe that conceal carry without a permit will be a problem,” said McCormick.

West Monroe Senator Jay Morris’ legislation, Senate Bill 143, requires an online hour course on gun safety, McCormick’s legislation removes the requirement that a person must possess a permit issued by the state. McCormick said he trusts citizens of the state and their right to bear arms.

“The people of Louisiana, I trust them with their rights, they were given to them by God, as long as they’ve not committed a crime and had those rights taken away from them, they deserve to have those rights,” said McCormick.

McCormick’s bill will be heard in House Criminal Justice and Morris’ bill in Senate Judiciary C Tuesday.