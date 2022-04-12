26th annual festival bringing dance professionals to the Black Hills

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 5th Annual Allie Cat Run & Festival will take place in Meridian Saturday, Mar. 26 and will feature a host of family-friendly activities. The event is named after Allie Carruth, a young child who lost her life in a tragic accident five years ago. The event features a 5K run, a 2-mile run/walk and a kids walk/run. There will be arts and crafts, plenty of food, music and other activities with all proceeds going to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency and the Allie Carruth Scholarship and grants.

