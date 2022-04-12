Woman arrested for stealing multiple vehicles, endangering child

TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for stealing two different vehicles in the presence of a child under the age of 17, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Morissa Stutzman, 31, of Jersey Shore, Pa. was arrested for an incident that occurred on April 8, 2022. Stutzman allegedly stole a vehicle in Tuscarora and then abandoned it in Woodhull. She then stole another vehicle and abandoned it in Addison.

Stutzman allegedly stole the vehicles in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Stutzman was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.