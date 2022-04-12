ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarora, NY

Woman arrested for stealing multiple vehicles, endangering child

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HNbj_0f6sgZcG00

TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for stealing two different vehicles in the presence of a child under the age of 17, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Morissa Stutzman, 31, of Jersey Shore, Pa. was arrested for an incident that occurred on April 8, 2022. Stutzman allegedly stole a vehicle in Tuscarora and then abandoned it in Woodhull. She then stole another vehicle and abandoned it in Addison.

Stutzman allegedly stole the vehicles in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Stutzman was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Four indicted following robbery attempt last month

She was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WETM 18 News

Employee arrested for stealing $11k from Adult Outlet

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested on falsifying medical documents; police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police announced the arrest of an individual for falsifying official documents. Police say that Amanda M. Sly, 41, of Elmira, was arrested after an investigation revealing that Sly allegedly had intentionally altered and falsified a Chemung County Medical Form and submitted it to the Chemung County Department of Social Services, […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Woodhull, NY
City
Addison, NY
City
Tuscarora, NY
FL Radio Group

Troopers Raid Steuben County Home, Drugs & Guns Found

A Friday raid by state police in Steuben County has led to the arrest of three people on drug and weapons charges. Troopers say they raided a home in the Town of Howard and found approximately 50lbs of processed marijuana, 134 pot plants, 1/2oz of meth, and drug paraphernalia. As for weapons, a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun were found.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Robbery#Grand Larceny#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Two arrested after police discover $12,320 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after investigators say they found over 100 bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug paraphernalia worth $12,320. According to the Scranton Police Department, Amber Benjamin and Nicholas Caramanno were arrested after officers search their residence for active warrants on possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Four arrested after stealing 11 catalytic converters from Bugmobiles, Evading in a Vehicle

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, at 6:39 a.m. Victoria Police Department officers responded to Bugmobiles, located at 2304 E. Mockingbird Lane. Officers responded to reports of catalytic converters being stolen from several company vehicles. After further investigation, officers discovered that 11 catalytic converters were stolen. Officials had no suspect information at that time.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs17

1 dead after goose causes motorcycle crash in Pennsylvania

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV. The crash happened April 8 at State Road and River Road in Croydon, Pennsylvania. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy