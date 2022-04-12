ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

3 Kentucky places considered for national historic listing

By Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials are considering whether to recommend three nominations for placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Louisville College of Dentistry building, downtown Morehead and the Paducah Northside neighborhood are up for consideration Tuesday at the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board, the Kentucky Heritage Council said in a statement.

The College of Dentistry building is a three-story, neo-classical revival building constructed in 1900 and is being considered for its architecture. The Downtown Morehead Historic District is a commercial, governmental and residential district with more than 50 structures that were built between 1881 to 1969. The Paducah Northside Historic District is a residential neighborhood with nearly 400 buildings that were constructed between 1890 to 1969.

The review board evaluates and recommends Kentucky submissions for placement for a national listing. The National Park Service has 45 days after a recommendation to issue a final determination.

