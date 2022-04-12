ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Deputy dies in Kenosha County, no foul play suspected

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 1 day ago
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday an investigation has been launched into the death of one of their detectives, a 23-year veteran of the force.

The department identified the detective as Jeffrey S. Bliss, 46. The sheriff's department initially said his death is "undetermined" as the City of Kenosha Police Department completes its investigation.

The department said in an update Tuesday that the medical examiner and police department confirmed he did not die from self-inflicted injuries, nor do they suspect foul play.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department
Jeffrey S. Bliss

Bliss was appointed to Deputy Sheriff in 1998. For the past 13 years, Bliss served in several roles, including general assignment detective and a member of a fire task force. He was also a member of the department's Tactical Response Team, working as their lead trainer and team leader.

Bliss was an adjunct instructor for the Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy. He also served with the Village of Darien Police Department.

He is survived by his wife and son, the department said.

