Screen Chatter – Best films to stream this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With snow covering Utah this morning, it’s the perfect time to stay in, get cozy on the couch and binge watch the latest films coming to your favorite streaming services.

Film critic Tony Toscano has your reviews of all the latest films to check out this week.

For more entertainment guides and film reviews, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.