Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Agora in August

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO