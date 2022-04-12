ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Agora in August

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie rockers Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness just announced the details of their co-headlining Hello...

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

Mac DeMarco Coming to Agora in November

Quirky indie rocker Mac DeMarco, a Canadian singer-songwriter whose career stretches back nearly a decade now, has just announced the dates of a fall tour that includes a Nov. 17 stop at the Agora. A ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. today, and tickets to the Mac DeMarco concert at...
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Pitbull To Play Blossom in August

After selling out over 40 shows and reportedly performing to over 450,000 fans last year, Grammy-award winning singer Pitbull has announced his latest North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour featuring Iggy Azalea. The extensive 50-plus date run includes a stop at Blossom on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A ticket...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mcmahon
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Agora#Wilderness
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
WZOZ 103.1

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced an extended second leg of their 2022 tour, which will keep the pair on the road through September. In total, Plant and Krauss have added 13 new dates to their itinerary, including stops at such famous venues as Red Rocks in Colorado, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and Moody Amphitheater in Austin. These shows are in addition to their previously announced trek, which kicks off June 3 and includes a set at the Bonnaroo music festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Announce U.K. Tour

Robert Plant’s latest band, Saving Grace, announced a U.K. tour to take place during April. The acoustic quintet also features singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley and percussionist Oli Jefferson. They first performed together in 2019, with a planned 2020 U.S. tour canceled as a result of the pandemic. They resumed live duties last year but have yet to appear in the States.
MUSIC
NME

Sean Paul reschedules his 2022 UK headline tour

Sean Paul has rescheduled his upcoming 2022 UK tour – find tickets here. The dancehall artist was due to hit the road in April ahead of releasing his eighth studio album, ‘Scorcha’, later this year. Now, it’s been confirmed that the planned shows have been postponed until...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy