Caputi: Women and girls, continue to be interrupters

Last week, in honor of women’s history month, I had a frank conversation with a diverse group of successful local women who are making their own history.

Some people say they don’t think of success as being male or female, that it’s just about working hard, but unless we recognize the challenges, biases, and structural barriers still in our way as women in 2022, we can’t fix them for ourselves and for our daughters.

How many people know that until the 1970s, women in the United States couldn’t get a bank account, credit card, or mortgage in their own name? That the Help Wanted section in the newspaper was divided into women’s jobs and men’s jobs?

Women weren’t allowed to run marathons, play full court basketball, keep their jobs if they got pregnant, talk about sexual harassment or domestic violence (the terms didn’t even exist yet), or make their own decisions about whether or when to become a parent (a right we’re still fighting for today).

All these things occurred in my lifetime. We don’t know these things because we don’t teach women’s history; we learn about Rosa Parks, Betsy Ross, and that’s about it.

Women are not included in the U.S. Constitution, we’re only 25% of Congress, and there’s never been a woman president. Only 5% of Fortune 500 companies are run by women, there is still a large gender pay gap, women are concentrated in lower paying occupations and industries, and we still do the majority of the unpaid labor of childcare and housework.

Despite these handicaps, women are making great strides to close the gender gap.

Gender equity is good for everyone. Women are part of every family; when women do better, everyone does better. Gender equity would increase global GDP by trillions of dollars. So how do we make this happen?

I spoke with five local women about their experiences as leaders and suggestions on how to move forward. On the panel were: Anna Sepic, vice president at LevRose Commercial Real Estate; Lawdan Shojaee: former CEO of AxoSoft; Jennifer Schrader, president, COO and co-founder of Caliber Companies; Katie Perry, executive vice president and incoming president of Haydon Building Corp.; and Sepideh Nasiri, founder and CEO of Women of MENA (Middle East and North Africa) In Technology.

Here is a link to watch the panel: https://vimeo.com/696761845/4ac62120c7

These five women have become leaders in industries where women have not traditionally succeeded, so I was curious about who or what inspired them to reach higher. Everyone noted the importance of having both male and female mentors, but all five women (including myself, president of Yale Electric West) noted the importance of our fathers in our life paths to success.

The message that women receive about what we can do starts at home, and it’s imperative that we create positive messages and role models for the next generation to succeed.

How can women carry the positive message from home and support one another in their organizations? We need to provide positive reinforcement and encouragement, and lead by example. We need to bring more women to the table, offer them opportunities, and create an environment where sexism is unacceptable. When we mentor young women, we need to have conversations about real things like sexual harassment and being underestimated, and teach them how to be resilient and push past these obstacles.

Women make up almost half the labor force in the U.S. for the first time in history. As more men work with women in organizations, they become more sensitive to how some men treat women, and their own behavior changes.

Women in leadership often start hiring and promoting other women because it gets lonely being the only one. Ms. Shojaee realized there weren’t many women in top positions in technology — girls drop out of STEAM early. So, she started hiring smart entry level women and training and mentoring them.

She physically removed the cubicle walls and worked alongside them so they could gain the skills needed. She said they quickly surpassed her. We can reach down to younger women and catapult them ahead if we have the advantage of being the CEO.

Ms. Schrader agreed that you don’t just hire to check a box, that sets up women to fail. You have to have honest conversations about why there are no upper-level women, and work to build a pipeline. She hires attitude over skills. Skills can be taught. If you invest time in the right person, they will train others and pay it forward.

Everyone agreed one of the most significant barriers to leadership as a woman are the unrealistic expectations placed on women executives. We often have to balance kids and work. We are expected to be much better than men; we are often dismissed initially. The default assumption is that we aren’t qualified and we have to get past the “proving moment” of “oh, she’s not just a cute blonde.”

We need to be confident enough (and safe enough in our positions) to say, 5-8 p.m. is my time with my family — I am not taking a client call. We need to stop apologizing and set realistic expectations.

Ms. Nasiri noted that the work environment hasn’t been set up to be woman-friendly. You can’t just hire women and expect them to succeed without policies in place for women. Most founders of technology companies are men and the office hours and policies are designed for them. We need to change the culture.

Is quality child care available? Is there maternity leave? Are women encouraged to take it, and helped in transitioning back? Two million women left the workforce in 2020-21 when child care options collapsed because of the pandemic. Most companies don’t have an environment set up for working women with kids. All of us noted the serious problem of not having a nursing room available — men are often uncomfortable even talking about it: “That’s a woman’s issue.” Family should be an issue for all of us.

Combining work and parenting is a life-changing barrier that not everyone understands if they aren’t a parent. You can’t go back to work three weeks after a C-section. You can’t go back to work if you’re nursing an infant without support. How many men have taken paternity leave?

We are the first generation dealing with women’s needs and office policy on a mass scale. We can start to change things. As a CEO, it’s easier to create inclusive work policy. You can add a second refrigerator for women to store milk and you can provide a private, comfortable room to express it. Women leaders are starting to make these changes.

To stop gender bias at work, we need both men and women to be our allies, and we need to bring women’s needs into systems and policies. Ms. Perry said her employees will back her up when she is dismissed, “Katie is the big boss, respect her!” Men are starting to think differently about their daughters and the opportunities they have.

With the experience they have working side by side with women, they see that this could be their daughters too, not just their sons. Many of us said our dads never talked to us about work growing up. We need to have a work environment that recognizes bias and tries to correct it. We need systemic change — build a new culture, create a sense of belonging and ask people what is missing!

Ms. Sepic said men in leadership need to help push women forward and connect them to other people and opportunities. Everyone has unconscious bias. We need to encourage men who support women, have serious ongoing dialogue about the problem at home and work, model the behavior we expect, and make it normal.

Girl dads today are more aware and more positive — let’s celebrate that. Hire people who value diversity and show that it’s OK to ask questions. You have to see it to be it. This is how we change the world. As more women move into leadership positions, we need to keep speaking up and telling our stories so other women can benefit from our experience and knowledge.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright implored women to speak their minds. She said: “No raising hands, no hoping someone will see you and think you have something to say. You have to interrupt.”

I’m sure everyone on the panel understands that lesson — let’s continue being interrupters!!

Editor’s Note: Tammy Caputi is vice mayor of Scottsdale City Council.