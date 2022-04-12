Eric Whitfield convicted of cyberstalking charges on former Onslow County Schools employee

An Onslow County school board member has been convicted on cyberstalking charges filed by a former Onslow County Schools employee.

Eric Whitfield was convicted April 7 on one count of cyberstalking after harassing, cyberstalking and conveying threats at a former Onslow County Schools employee.

Onslow County Assistant District Attorney Veronica C. Van Tol said Whitfield received a 15-day suspended sentence and 12 months probation.

"As conditions of his probation, Whitfield is to obtain an anger management assessment within seven days of the judgment, follow any recommended treatment, and have no contact with the prosecuting witness by any means, directly or indirectly," Van Tol said.

Van Tol said the state presented evidence that between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, 2021, Whitfield repeatedly contacted the victim via text message and Facebook after being told by the victim multiple times not to contact her.

Whitfield declined to comment on the verdict Tuesday.

Whitfield was voted onto the school board in 2020 following a controversial campaign during which he faced allegations of making racist and derogatory comments about minorities.

The Onslow County Board of Education planned to censure Whitfield in February, before making the decision to wait to seek further counsel.

