ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Camila Cabello performs 'Bam Bam,' 'Psychofreak' on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCaeq_0f6sg2om00

April 12 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello took to the stage on Today.

The 25-year-old singer and actress performed her songs "Bam Bam" and "Psychofreak" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC morning show.

"Bam Bam" and "Psychofreak" both appear on Cabello's new album, Familia. Cabello said in an interview on Today that she wanted to achieve "better mental health" through the making of Familia.

"I really just wanted to be free. I wanted to feel joy in the studio. I wanted to be as transparent as possible," the singer said.

"That's what I love about music -- I could talk you about how I'm feeling all day long, but I feel like these sounds really sound like how I was feeling on the days that I wrote them," she added.

Cabello, who turned 25 in March, said the album also reflects her journey to authenticity and self-acceptance.

"It's such a journey in finding out who you are as a person. I feel like being a teenager and being in your early 20s, a lot of times I was running around like a chicken with its head cut off," the star said.

"I think that through doing the inner work, whether it be therapy or really practicing authenticity and practicing vulnerability and being honest, you find who you are," she added. "Now I'm in a place where I know who I am and I like who I am."

Cabello released Familia and the "Psychofreak" music video with Willow Smith last week.

Familia also features the songs "Don't Go Yet," "Celia," "La Buena Vida," "Quiet," "Boys Don't Cry," "Hasta los Dientes" featuring María Becerra, "No Doubt," "Lola" featuring Yotuel and "Everyone at This Party."

The album is Cabello's first since Romance, released in 2019.

Camila Cabello turns 25: a look back

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Wore a Sheer Lace Bustier With Gucci Short Shorts

Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a matching oversized blazer over a sheer black lace bustier. Cabello accessorized the look with a pair of Gucci kitten heels, a matching silk choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled long and straight with a standard middle part and her makeup look involved a smokey eye and pink lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Willow Smith Goes Grunge in Thigh-High Stockings and Chunky Boots with Camila Cabello for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith made a rare appearance for a show-stopping turn on “Saturday Night Live” last night. The star joined Camila Cabello for a live performance of their new song “Psychofreak” — which they also released the edgy music video for this weekend — in this week’s episode, hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal. For the occasion, the “Wait a Minute!” musician played guitar and sang in a utilitarian red miniskirt with large front pockets, paired with a matching sharp-lapeled cropped blazer. The Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo-styled set, which coordinated with Cabello’s gloves, was accessorized with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Camila Cabello Just Debuted a Mullet On Instagram

There's pretty much no haircut, or color, that Camila Cabello can't pull off. And she just proved that in tenfold with her latest style. On Tuesday, the singer debuted a long mullet, equal parts rock and glam. Both Camila and her hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos posted the new look to Instagram....
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Willow Smith
The Guardian

Camila Cabello: Familia review – Latin-pop lift-off

Camila Cabello’s smoky Latin-pop 2017 megahit, Havana, promised a pop star with some idiosyncrasies. Her two subsequent albums, however, hardly strayed from commercial pop-by-numbers; her music always felt like a supporting statement to her celebrity, most recently her breakup with pop heart-throb Shawn Mendes. Her third album, Familia, finally...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Mental Health#Nbc
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
331K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy