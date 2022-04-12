Three CPD officers could be fired for 2017 incident where a suspect was tased and pistol whipped

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Five years after a Chicago man was pistol whipped and shocked with a taser during an arrest, the officers involved are facing dismissal.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown filed administrative charges against three officers involved in a 2017 arrest.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability reported the officers were called to a minimart in Humboldt Park and attempted to arrest a man who was armed with a gun. After taking the gun from the suspect, one officer put a gun to his head and pistol whipped him. Another officer punched the man and a third tased him in the back.

Two of the three officers remain on active duty. The Sun-Times reported disciplinary hearings are scheduled to start Tuesday.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.