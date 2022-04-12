ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three CPD officers could be fired for 2017 incident where a suspect was tased and pistol whipped

 1 day ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Five years after a Chicago man was pistol whipped and shocked with a taser during an arrest, the officers involved are facing dismissal.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown filed administrative charges against three officers involved in a 2017 arrest.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability reported the officers were called to a minimart in Humboldt Park and attempted to arrest a man who was armed with a gun. After taking the gun from the suspect, one officer put a gun to his head and pistol whipped him. Another officer punched the man and a third tased him in the back.

Two of the three officers remain on active duty. The Sun-Times reported disciplinary hearings are scheduled to start Tuesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Tased#Chicago Police#Pistol Whipped#Wbbm Newsradio#The Sun Times
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
